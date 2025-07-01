Ex-Ireland international Mark McCall signs new contract at Saracens

MARK MCCALL has signed a new contract with Saracens, the English Premiership club have confirmed.

The Director of Rugby, a former Ireland international who hails from Bangor in County Down, joins Head Coach Joe Shaw, Senior Rugby Coach Dan Vickers, Forwards Coach Ian Peel, Defence Coach Adam Powell and Assistant Coach Rob Webber in penning new deals.

The coaching group have overseen the acquisition of more than 10 trophies — including five Premiership titles and three European Cups — during a stint that has lasted over a decade for most of the aforementioned individuals.

McCall, who has been at the helm since 2011, said: “I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to continue our work with a hungry, motivated group of players and high-calibre staff who care deeply about the players they support.

“We believe that the group has the talent and the drive to develop into a special team. I would like to thank the board for their continued support and trust.”