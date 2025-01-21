Irish duo on target in Championship

IRISH DUO Rocco Vata and Mark McGuinness were on target in the Championship tonight.

Milutin Osmajic scored twice as Preston won 2-1 at Watford in a clash that saw North End manager Paul Heckingbottom sent off at half-time.

The loss was a third straight home defeat for the Hornets, despite Vata’s late reply. Preston won away for only the second time in the league this term — and deserved the points.

Watford were dealt an early blow when winger Kwadwo Baah pulled up mid-attack and had to be replaced by Ireland international Festy Ebosele in the 14th minute.

Ryan Ledson’s attempt from 30 yards failed to trouble Hornets keeper Jonathan Bond but North End’s next attack saw them take a 17th-minute lead.

Debutant Jayden Meghoma made it, with the on-loan Brentford defender robbing Irish U21 international James Abankwah of possession just outside the box on the left.

The England U19 international ran on to deliver a cross that was despatched by Osmajic right in front of the near post, with home fans’ appeals that Abankwah had been shoved over cutting no ice with referee Tom Nield.

Watford were almost caught out again, this time from the other flank when Kaine Kesler-Hayden twice motored into dangerous positions on the right.

Francisco Sierralta managed to block on the line the second time, when Kesler-Hayden’s cross was deflected goalwards – and the centre-back also foiled Preston’s next attack. Bond saved from Ali McCann after Mads Frokjaer had teed him up and Sierralta kept McCann’s reflex header on the rebound from going in.

Preston were well worth their lead but Heckingbottom was shown a red card in the interval for foul and abusive language aimed at the officials in the tunnel.

North End nevertheless carried on where they left off when Osmajic was sent clear within two minutes of the restart but Bond made another good save.

Ebosele was hurt and had to come off, with playmaker Giorgi Chakvetadze replacing the replacement.

Watford continued to be vulnerable to a ball over the top and Osmajic was not to be denied in the 56th minute. The Montenegro striker, sent clear by Frokjaer’s pass, out-paced half-time substitute Yasser Larouci before slamming a rising drive high past the helpless Bond at his near post.

Preston continued to dominate with Kesler-Hayden seeing a shot saved before Frokjaer fired wide.

Vakoun Bayo headed a decent chance at Preston keeper Freddie Woodman but Watford lost a third man to injury when Imran Louza had to be helped off.

Vata pulled one back in the 90th minute with a superbly-struck 25-yard drive that was too powerful for Woodman to stop but Preston negotiated seven minutes of added time.

Rocco Vata that is SPECIAL😮‍💨🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/cJ99yJpZHW — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) January 21, 2025

Elsewhere, Greg Leigh headed in a 69th-minute winner as Oxford twice came from behind to beat Luton 3-2 at the Kassam Stadium and extend Gary Rowett’s unbeaten run in the Championship to seven games.

The defeat stretched Luton’s dismal run of successive away defeats to 12 — 11 in the Championship and one in the FA Cup.

And Leigh’s winning goal will have frustrated the Hatters’ new head coach Matt Bloomfield as the Jamaica international was left unmarked to nod in Will Vaulks’ right-wing cross from eight yards.

In what was an open and entertaining match, both sides created plenty of chances and the U’s again showed their character as they made it four straight home wins since Rowett took charge.

Tom Krauss capitalised on sloppy defending by the home team to rifle a right-footed angled shot past Jamie Cumming in the 11th minute to put Luton ahead.

Former Germany U21 international Krauss had also scored in the 2-2 draw between the teams at Kenilworth Road in October, his only other goal for the Hatters this season.

The U’s responded with a first goal for his new club by Poland international centre-back Michal Helik who stuck out his leg to neatly divert in Cameron Brannagan’s left-wing cross in the 22nd minute.

But Luton were back in front four minutes later with Mark McGuinness heading Jordan Clark’s cross into the top left corner, with the referee signalling that the ball had crossed the line despite Cumming’s attempt to paw it out.

The Hatters led 2-1 at the break, but in the 59th minute, centre-back Ciaran Brown turned in Brannagan’s corner in a crowded box to draw the home side level again.

Sirike Dembele had twice gone close to levelling for a second time for United before half-time, seeing one shot deflect into Thomas Kaminski’s arms, and a second one beaten out by the goalkeeper.

Luton still looked dangerous going forward, however, and it needed a good block by Helik, who only joined Oxford from Huddersfield last Friday, to stop Elijah Adebayo from scoring a third.

Brannagan had struck a spectacular free-kick winner against Blackburn at the weekend and when Dembele was fouled early in the second half, and in a similar position, he must have fancied his chances of repeating the trick. But Luton’s wall held firm to block his drive.

However, the visiting defence were caught out in the 69th minute when Leigh headed Oxford into the lead.

Rowett had brought on striker Tom Bradshaw for Mark Harris four minutes before Leigh’s goal, and the former Millwall forward had an effort with a back header which went straight into Kaminski’s arms.

Luton pressed hard for an equaliser in stoppage time but United held firm.

In League One, Millenic Alli scored a stoppage-time goal to earn Exeter City a 1-1 draw with Peterborough.

The Dublin-born attacker saw his initial penalty saved but slotted home the rebound.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy