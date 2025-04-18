Ireland women edge Scotland in thrilling finish to World Cup qualification campaign

Scotland 268/7

A CENTURY BY Scotland’s Kathryn Bryce was not enough in the end as Ireland claimed a dramatic, one-wicket victory over Scotland, ending the latter’s hopes of reaching the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 hosted by India.

The Scottish skipper was sensational with the bat, making an unbeaten 131 to help them to set a target of 269, who were already eliminated from World Cup qualification.

She then took three wickets with the ball, but Laura Delany’s unbeaten 57 saw Ireland home off the final delivery, a pair of leg byes earning them their victory.

With this defeat, Scotland cannot catch up to Bangladesh who, along with the West Indies are now the two remaining teams who can compete to join Pakistan in progressing to the main event later this year.

Scotland found themselves in trouble early with openers Pippa Sproul (1) and Maryam Faisal (4) both falling cheaply. Sarah Bryce following soon after, also for four.

At 19 for three in the 10th over, the chances of a big score seemed slim, but Kathryn Bryce completely changed the face of the game. She put on 62 with Ailsa Lister (27) for the fourth wicket, before Megan McColl came to the crease and chipped in with a run-a-ball 15.

McColl was trapped in front by Ava Canning (3/48), but Katherine Fraser joined Bryce and the pair added 65 before Cara Murray removed Fraser for 33.

Another half-century stand followed, Priyanaz Chatterji making 26 before she departed to leave Scotland on 216 for seven with five overs to go.

Rachel Slater then became the fourth batter to form a 50-run partnership with Bryce, the duo adding 62 in just five overs to take Scotland to 268 for seven, Bryce finishing on a magnificent 131 not out.

Ireland started their chase in positive fashion thanks to Sarah Forbes and Gaby Lewis who shared a 109-run opening stand.

Twenty-two-year-old Forbes brought up her maiden half-century before she was run out after a mix-up with Lewis for 55, Amy Hunter followed her back to the changeroom soon after, caught behind off Fraser first ball.

Lewis brought up her half-century before departing for 61, also caught by Sarah Bryce, this time off the bowling of Chloe Abel.

Orla Prendergast ensured that the chase remained on track with a brisk score of 33 runs before Kathryn Bryce made her presence felt with the ball as well, having her caught at mid-on.

Fraser picked up another important wicket when she trapped Leah Paul in front for 10, before she plucked a good catch at backward point off Abel to remove Louise Little for one.

Sophie McMahon then succumbed to a family combination, caught by Sarah Bryce off the bowling of Kathryn Bryce for three.

Scotland seemed to be well on their way to victory, but Jane Maguire came in and notched a career-best 28, putting on 53 with Laura Delany for the eighth wicket.

Abtaha Maqsood had the chance to break the partnership, unable to take a low catch when Delany chipped the ball to mid-off in the penultimate over. Lister made no such mistake when Maguire picked her out in the deep, leaving Ireland needing seven off the final over from Bryce.

Just one came from the first two balls, but a vital boundary from Canning made the equation simpler. Bryce responded by clean bowling Canning, leaving Ireland needing two from two, with one wicket in hand.

Cara Murray got off strike with a leg bye from the penultimate ball before another off the final delivery sealed victory for Ireland and heartbreak for Scotland.

Scores in brief:

Scotland 268/7 in 50 overs (Kathryn Bryce 131 not out, Katherine Fraser 33; Ava Canning 3/48, Cara Murray 2/48).

Ireland 269/9 in 50 overs (Gaby Lewis 61, Laura Delany 57 not out, Sarah Forbes 55; Kathryn Bryce 3/49, Katherine Fraser 2/37, Chloe Abel 2/50).

Result: Ireland win by one wicket.