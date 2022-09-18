Irish eventing team clinch spot at Paris 2024 Olympics

THE IRISH EVENTING team has booked a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics after earning a fifth-place finish at the FEI World Championships.

The team of Sam Watson, Padraig McCarthy, Susie Berry and Austin O’Connor secured one of the seven places on offer in Pratoni, Italy to see them through to the next Olympic Games.

Advertisement

Ireland were in 12th place on Friday following the opening Dressage phase, but surged up to the fifth on Saturday after a brilliant Cross Country performance. They finished on a score of 136.8 to seal fifth out of the 16 teams that competed.

“We are all delighted, we can relax a bit now with Olympic qualification assured,” said Horse Sport Ireland’s acting High Performance Director Dag Albert.

“They all performed brilliantly especially in Saturday’s Cross Country. We all walked the course together and made a plan. They all stuck to it and rode brilliant – everyone played their part. Susie got us off to a perfect start in the final Show Jumping and the rest all did their best which was enough at the end.

“I want to thank all involved, the owners, grooms, riders and the all the support staff who helped us to have a successful Championships.”

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!