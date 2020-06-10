Irish goalkeeper leaves Aberdeen after 9 years

IRISH GOALKEEPER DANNY Rogers has confirmed he is leaving Aberdeen after nine years at the club.

The 26-year-old New York-born goalkeeper made just three first-team appearances during his stint at Pittordie.

Rogers spent much of the past few seasons on loan, including stints at Falkirk and St Mirren, while he most recently spent time with Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton, appearing 24 times in all competitions over the course of the 2019-20 season.

The free agent made a number of appearances for the Ireland U21 side between 2014 and 2016, and though he has never appeared for the national team at senior level, he was called up to the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Moldova in 2016.