Tuesday 29 June 2021
Irish jockey suffers fractured back and broken ribs in bad fall

Micheal Nolan will have surgery after the incident at Southwell on Monday.

By Press Association Tuesday 29 Jun 2021, 2:00 PM
31 minutes ago 1,068 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5480459

MICHEAL NOLAN IS set to have surgery today after suffering back injuries in a fall at Southwell.

The Irish jump jockey fractured his T5 and T6 vertebrae and broke several ribs when taking a nasty tumble from the Seamus Mullins-trained Ardbruce at the second fence in the Southwell Handicap Chase over two miles on Monday.

He was treated on track and then taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham for further assessment. Nolan was conscious and complaining of chest pains.

“X-rays show the fracture in T5 and T6 which they are going to operate on this afternoon and stabilise,” said Mullins.

“They found the uppermost rib was broken as well, which was giving him the chest pain. His lungs were OK.

He’ll be in hospital a few days post op and he should be out by the weekend at the latest.

“The prognosis is pretty good. Yes, he’ll be out for an extended period, but everything is moving and he said he was feeling quite comfortable this morning. He’ll be fine long-term.

“I’ve spoken to him this morning and he’s in good spirits.”

