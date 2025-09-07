Advertisement
More Stories
In the mix: Rory McIlroy. Tom Maher/INPHO
FreeLeaderboard

McIlroy in contention as Irish Open final round heats up

All eyes on the K Club.
1.57pm, 7 Sep 2025

THE FINAL ROUND of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open is heating up, with Rory McIlroy among those in contention at the K Club.

McIlroy teed off just before 1pm, having been four shots off the lead after a brilliant third round 68. A bogey on the first was not the ideal start for the 2025 Masters champion, but he bounced back with a birdie thereafter.

France’s Adrien Saddier held a one-shot lead starting out this afternoon.

  • Follow the live leaderboard here>

Tom McKibbin and Alex Maguire have finished their final rounds in Kildare, while Shane Lowry remains in action.

McKibbin carded a round of 69 to bow out on six-under for the tournament.

Having soared up the leaderboard in round two, McKibbin’s challenge faded with a 74 yesterday. But he will be relatively encouraged by how he closed today.

He shot six birdies — on the fourth, fifth, 10th, 13th, 14th and 18th — and dropped shots on the fifth and 17th. A double bogey on the penultimate hole was disappointing, but he recovered to birdie the last.

Maguire signed for even-par for the tournament after another round of 73.

He also shot six birdies — on the second, eighth, ninth, 14th, 16th and 18th — while bogeys came on holes five, seven, 12, 15 and 17.

A double bogey on the 13th was one source of frustration but Maguire was pleased with “probably the most proud round I’ve ever shot”.

Lowry is seven-under overall, with 12 holes played.

The action is live on RTÉ One and Sky Sports Golf.

More to follow.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie