McIlroy in contention as Irish Open final round heats up

THE FINAL ROUND of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open is heating up, with Rory McIlroy among those in contention at the K Club.

McIlroy teed off just before 1pm, having been four shots off the lead after a brilliant third round 68. A bogey on the first was not the ideal start for the 2025 Masters champion, but he bounced back with a birdie thereafter.



France’s Adrien Saddier held a one-shot lead starting out this afternoon.

Tom McKibbin and Alex Maguire have finished their final rounds in Kildare, while Shane Lowry remains in action.

McKibbin carded a round of 69 to bow out on six-under for the tournament.

Having soared up the leaderboard in round two, McKibbin’s challenge faded with a 74 yesterday. But he will be relatively encouraged by how he closed today.

He shot six birdies — on the fourth, fifth, 10th, 13th, 14th and 18th — and dropped shots on the fifth and 17th. A double bogey on the penultimate hole was disappointing, but he recovered to birdie the last.

Maguire signed for even-par for the tournament after another round of 73.

"It's probably the most proud round I've ever shot." Despite shooting a round of 73 for the second day running, Alex Maguire felt a lot better about his all around play at the final round of the Irish Open.



He also shot six birdies — on the second, eighth, ninth, 14th, 16th and 18th — while bogeys came on holes five, seven, 12, 15 and 17.

A double bogey on the 13th was one source of frustration but Maguire was pleased with “probably the most proud round I’ve ever shot”.

Lowry is seven-under overall, with 12 holes played.

The action is live on RTÉ One and Sky Sports Golf.

