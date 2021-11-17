Membership : Access or Sign Up
Irish pair Dickson and Waddilove currently 3rd at World Championships

Meanwhile, Seafra Guilfoyle and Johnny Durca are 16th.

By The42 Team Wednesday 17 Nov 2021, 5:58 PM
29 minutes ago
Seán Waddilove and Robert Dickson (file pic).
Image: Oceansport/Dave Branigan/INPHO
Image: Oceansport/Dave Branigan/INPHO

IRISH PAIR Seán Waddilove and Robert Dickson are currently in third place overall at the 49er World Championships in Oman.

Due to a protest, the duo gained a first place on race 3, leaving them third overall after day two.

The 2018 junior world champions, who just fell short of a medal final spot at the Tokyo Olympics, are now just four points off the lead after their third and fifth place finishes followed by a win.

Starting at 7am Irish time, there will be another day of qualification racing on Thursday, which will decide the gold fleet line-up for the event, which ends on Sunday.

Meanwhile, another Irish duo, Séafra Guilfoyle and Johnny Durcan, gained third place building on 12th and 9th places in their two earlier races, and consequently sit 16th overall.

“Even though it’s their first senior level regatta sailing as a new pairing, it’s great to see Séafra and Johnny put in the results even at this early stage of their campaign,” James O’Callaghan, Performance Director with Irish Sailing, told sailing.ie.  “Banking these results now will be invaluable motivation as they head into a hard winter’s training to get to grips with this demanding boat.”

