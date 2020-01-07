This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish striker Eoin Doyle could be set to create history

The Dubliner is in line to win the player of the month award in League Two for the third consecutive time.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 7:59 PM
1 hour ago
Eoin Doyle, Swindon Town (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

IRISH PAIR EOIN Doyle and Anthony O’Connor have both been nominated for the League Two Player of the Month for December.

31-year-old striker Doyle, on loan at Swindon from Bradford, has been in prolific form, recently equalling Jamie Vardy’s record in English football after scoring for an 11th consecutive game in December.

The Dubliner scored five goals in five games during December, and 23 goals in 26 appearances overall this season.

If Doyle wins the prize, according to the official EFL site, he will become the first player ever to win the award for a third consecutive time.

It is uncertain, however, whether ex-Shamrock Rovers and Sligo forward Doyle will remain at Swindon for the rest of the season, with speculation that he is set to return to his parent club after a series of eye-catching performances.

Meanwhile, former Ireland underage international O’Connor has been recognised for his displays with Bradford.

The 27-year-old Cork native was part of a defence that conceded just once in five games during December.

His club Bradford are currently fourth in the table, with Doyle’s Swindon Town top.

Colchester midfielder Harry Pell and Exeter City winger Randell Williams have also been nominated for the accolade.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

