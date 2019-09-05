Player Ratings as Ireland grab late equaliser against Switzerland

6Our Rating Couldn't do a whole lot with Schar's excellent finish, and was otherwise pretty solid. Occasionally but no less infuriatingly slow to release goal kicks.
Darren Randolph
6Our Rating
Couldn't do a whole lot with Schar's excellent finish, and was otherwise pretty solid. Occasionally but no less infuriatingly slow to release goal kicks.
6Our Rating Made an excellent intervention at Ireland’s backpost to deny the Swiss a goal after Stevens was robbed of the ball too easily, but was then caught slightly on his heels for the Swiss goal. Solid overall, may be disappointed with his attacking performance.
Seamus Coleman
6Our Rating
Made an excellent intervention at Ireland’s backpost to deny the Swiss a goal after Stevens was robbed of the ball too easily, but was then caught slightly on his heels for the Swiss goal. Solid overall, may be disappointed with his attacking performance.
8Our Rating Duffy was generally very good, defending aggressively and on the front foot. He will feel he was undone too easily on the Swiss goal.
Shane Duffy
8Our Rating
Duffy was generally very good, defending aggressively and on the front foot. He will feel he was undone too easily on the Swiss goal.
7Our Rating Another solid Keogh performance, bar one heart-stoppingly short backpass in the first half.
Richard Keogh
7Our Rating
Another solid Keogh performance, bar one heart-stoppingly short backpass in the first half.
6Our Rating Endured a pretty dreadful first-half, marked at the halfway point with a booking for swinging a high boot at Kevin Mbabu and was lucky to escape a straight red card. Otherwise he twice dribbled the ball out of play and gave it away on countless other occasions. Improved in the second-half, and did well to deny a probable Swiss goal as they countered from an Irish corner, and finally began whipping in a few crosses as Ireland pressed for an equaliser.
Enda Stevens
6Our Rating
Endured a pretty dreadful first-half, marked at the halfway point with a booking for swinging a high boot at Kevin Mbabu and was lucky to escape a straight red card. Otherwise he twice dribbled the ball out of play and gave it away on countless other occasions. Improved in the second-half, and did well to deny a probable Swiss goal as they countered from an Irish corner, and finally began whipping in a few crosses as Ireland pressed for an equaliser.
5Our Rating Emerged for the second half and withered with age before the Aviva’s eyes. First he couldn’t shuffle his feet quick enough to stop Fabian Schar sauntering through the midfield, and minutes later he couldn’t even get close enough to Breel Embolo to foul him as the striker broke clear from an Irish corner. Ireland were ultimately too easy to play through, as was seen on Schar’s goal. That said - all would have been forgiven had that long range howitzer dipped another couple of centimetres below the crossbar. Kept Ireland ticking in the final few minutes - he's nothing if not resilient.
Glenn Whelan
5Our Rating
Emerged for the second half and withered with age before the Aviva’s eyes. First he couldn’t shuffle his feet quick enough to stop Fabian Schar sauntering through the midfield, and minutes later he couldn’t even get close enough to Breel Embolo to foul him as the striker broke clear from an Irish corner. Ireland were ultimately too easy to play through, as was seen on Schar’s goal. That said - all would have been forgiven had that long range howitzer dipped another couple of centimetres below the crossbar. Kept Ireland ticking in the final few minutes - he's nothing if not resilient.
7Our Rating This was one of the better of Hendrick’s 50 caps. He was fleet of foot, consistently showed an ability to beat a man and linked up well with Coleman, Robinson and McGoldrick. Faded from the second 45.
Jeff Hendrick
7Our Rating
This was one of the better of Hendrick’s 50 caps. He was fleet of foot, consistently showed an ability to beat a man and linked up well with Coleman, Robinson and McGoldrick. Faded from the second 45.
6Our Rating His set-piece deliveries were good but unrewarded, and he failed to get on the ball often enough to draw some patterns from Ireland’s wild, unpredictable left flank.
Conor Hourihane
6Our Rating
His set-piece deliveries were good but unrewarded, and he failed to get on the ball often enough to draw some patterns from Ireland’s wild, unpredictable left flank.
5Our Rating Made way before the hour mark for Alan Judge and, despite his fine Premier League form, was largely ineffective. He looked potent when knitting play with McGoldrick and Hendrick in small spaces, but he spent too long adrift on the right flank, struggling to deal with Ricardo Rodriguez.
Callum Robinson
5Our Rating
Made way before the hour mark for Alan Judge and, despite his fine Premier League form, was largely ineffective. He looked potent when knitting play with McGoldrick and Hendrick in small spaces, but he spent too long adrift on the right flank, struggling to deal with Ricardo Rodriguez.
9Our Rating Oh the lonely toil of the Irish striker. But McGoldrick took his goal stealthily and superbly, and otherwise led the line superbly. His hold up play is great; his industry is even better.We have seen a better future and its name is...Didzy.
David McGoldrick
9Our Rating
Oh the lonely toil of the Irish striker. But McGoldrick took his goal stealthily and superbly, and otherwise led the line superbly. His hold up play is great; his industry is even better.We have seen a better future and its name is...Didzy.
6Our Rating McClean occasionally divides opinion; he has long-since split perspiration from inspiration. Here he worked hard, but lacked quality Two stand out from the first half: an early counter ended as he dribbled infield into contact, while another perished as he got the ball stuck beneath his feet. Deserves credit for whipping in the cross for Ireland’s equaliser - aided as it was by a hefty deflection - and minutes earlier for ending a Swiss one-on-one with Randolph.
James McClean
6Our Rating
McClean occasionally divides opinion; he has long-since split perspiration from inspiration. Here he worked hard, but lacked quality Two stand out from the first half: an early counter ended as he dribbled infield into contact, while another perished as he got the ball stuck beneath his feet. Deserves credit for whipping in the cross for Ireland’s equaliser - aided as it was by a hefty deflection - and minutes earlier for ending a Swiss one-on-one with Randolph.
Substitutes
6Our Rating His best act was a defensive one - heading away a cross to the back post with Rodriguez lurking in wait.
Alan Judge
6Our Rating
His best act was a defensive one - heading away a cross to the back post with Rodriguez lurking in wait.
Alan Browne, Scott Hogan not on long enough to be rated.
COMMENTS (6)