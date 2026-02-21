Megan Connolly's Italian comeback continues as Amber Barrett scores again for Strasbourg

AMBER BARRETT SCORED her third goal in five games as the Republic of Ireland international continued her fast start to life at RC Strasbourg.

The Donegal native doubled the French club’s lead in the 64th minute as they won 2-0 at Saint-Étienne in the Première Ligue.

Barrett spoke to The 42 this week following her January move, and she also picked up a yellow card before being substituted in the 72nd minutes.

As attention now turns to Ireland’s opening World Cup qualifier against France, Carla Ward was boosted further as Megan Connolly, who returned to the international squad after missing the end of 2025 through injury, played 77 minutes in Lazio’s 2-2 draw against AC Milan.

Ireland link up next week in Dublin ahead of the France opener at Tallaght on Tuesday, 3 March, while they also travel to Netherlands in a blockbuster window.

Marissa Sheva will also be among the other players coming in high on confidence after scoring a stunning late goal in Sunderland’s 3-2 win at Durham in WSL 2 last night.

A ROCKET 🚀



Marissa Sheva arrives at the edge of the box and delivers a brilliant first time strike! 🔥#BarclaysWSL2 @SAFCWomen pic.twitter.com/wM8Z7mDxFw — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) February 20, 2026

Elsewhere, it was a frustrating afternoon for some of Ireland’s senior men’s internationals in the English Football League.

Dara O’Shea’s Ipswich Town suffered a 5-3 defeat away to Wrexham as the Welsh side moved to within three points of Kieran McKenna’s men in the play-off positions.

Coventry City strengthened their position at the top of the table with a 2-0 win away to West Brom. Jayson Molumby played the full 90 minutes for the Baggies and Mikey Johnston was a 61st minute sub but they are now just one point above the relegation zone.

Jason Knight also skippered mid table Bristol City in their 1-0 loss at Swansea City while Finn Azaz’s Southampton drew 1-1 at home to Charlton Athletic. Conor Coventry earned a late appearance off the bench for the London club.

In the battle of Irish centre backs, Jimmy Dunne captained Queens Park Rangers as they kept their slim play-off hopes alive with a 3-1 win at fifth-placed Hull City to stay within four points of Wrexham in sixth.

It looked as if the Tigers – with John Egan in the heart of the defence – would take at least a point until two goals in the last 10 minutes for QPR.

Meanwhile. in League One, Brian Barry-Murphy’s Cardiff City were thrashed 5-2 by Plymouth Argyle. With Lincoln City beating Mansfield Town 2-0 – Dubliner Jack Moylan didn’t make it seven goals in as many games – Cardiff’s lead at the top of the table is just one point.

Bolton Wanderers are in third, 10 points off Lincoln, and while Armagh’s Eoin Toal found the net Blackpool earned a 2-2 draw there.

Former Ireland international David McGoldrick scored a beauty for Barnsley to put them ahead against Huddersfield Town but it wasn’t enough for Conor Hourihane’s side who lost 2-1 and failed to win back-to-back League One games for the first time since September.

Towards the top of League Two, Notts County leapfrogged Swindon Town into the automatic promotion spots.

Gavin Kilkenny and Aaron Drinan both started for Swindon in their 2-1 home defeat by Crewe as County enjoyed a comfortable 5-0 win over Tranmere Rovers.

Finally, in the National League, Sean Patton netted a brace for Aldershot Town in a 3-1 defeat of Scunthorpe United.

Additional reporting by Emma Duffy