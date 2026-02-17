Lazio's Connolly returns as Ireland squad named for opening World Cup qualifiers

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND head coach Carla Ward has named a 23-player squad for the opening 2027 World Cup Uefa qualifiers against France and Netherlands.

Megan Connolly returns after missing the tail end of 2025 through injury. The versatile Corkonian is listed among the midfielders, but has been starring at centre-back for Lazio of late.

Amber Barrett is also back in the fold, having missed the year-ending friendly against Hungary in Marbella as she was afforded extra time to recover from a knock. She has since moved from Standard Liege to Strasbourg, making a fast start to life there with two goals in four games.

Courtney Brosnan is another headline inclusion: the number one goalkeeper was ruled out of November’s Nations League playoff success against Belgium. She was held in reserve for the Hungary friendly in Marbella, as Sophie Whitehouse won her first cap.

Ruesha Littlejohn is called up despite having just returned to club football after serving an extended, five-game ban for violent conduct in action for Crystal Palace in November. The 93-cap midfielder clocked her first minutes as an injury-time substitute in last night’s 3-1 win over Birmingham City.

Kyra Carusa also gets the nod amidst a lack of game-time: the US-born striker recently secured a return to HB Køge in Denmark, and is on loan at Kansas City Current after leaving San Diego Wave at the end of the NWSL season.

Heather Payne is absent after the Everton defender recently returned from injury, while Tara O’Hanlon, Izzy Atkinson, Jess Ziu and Kelly Brady also miss out following inclusion in recent squads.

This camp also comes too soon for Lily Agg, who recently returned from an ACL injury.

Ireland open their campaign against familiar foes France to Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday, 3 March [KO 7.30pm, live on RTÉ 2], before travelling to Utrecht to face Netherlands four days later.

Poland are the other team in their League A group, with the winners qualifying automatically for Brazil 2027 and all others guaranteed a playoff spot.

Ireland WNT squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton FC), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Grace Moloney (Sunderland).

Defenders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal FC), Anna Patten (Aston Villa FC), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Aoife Mannion (Newcastle United), Jessie Stapleton (Nottingham Forest – loan), Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (Liverpool), Tyler Toland (Durham), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Crystal Palace), Jamie Finn (Sunderland).

Attackers: Saoirse Noonan (Celtic FC), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Leanne Kiernan (Nottingham Forest – loan), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United), Kyra Carusa (Kansas City Current – loan), Amber Barrett (Strasbourg).