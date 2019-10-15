This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 15 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Back-to-back champion Sanita Puspure one of five Irish up for prestigious World Rowing Awards

New crew of Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy and fellow Corkman Ronan Byrne are also nominated.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 11:38 AM
1 hour ago 472 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4851699

THREE IRISH CREWS have been shortlisted for prestigious World Rowing Awards.

sanita-puspure-celebrates-after-winning-the-w1x-a-finall Sanita Puspure after successfully defending her world title. Source: Detlev Seyb/INPHO

Back-to-back world champion Sanita Puspure has been included in the finalists for women’s crew of the year by herself, alongside duos from Australia, China and New Zealand.

This summer, single sculler Puspure set a new European record time en route to gold at the European Rowing Championships in Lucerne, before securing her ticket for Tokyo 2020 in her World Championships semi-final. 

The 37-year-old Latvian-born star then brilliantly retained her world title in the final in Austria, paying a touching tribute to her late sister, Inese, afterwards.

Joining Puspure on the equivalent men’s crew of the year shortlist is the new lightweight pairing of Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy.

paul-odonovan-and-fintan-mccarthy-celebrate-after-winning-the-lm2x-a-final Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan. Source: Detlev Seyb/INPHO

The Skibereen double sculls duo also powered to a world title in Austria in August, after sealing their Olympic berth at the same meet. A month prior to that, they competed together for the first time at the World Cup in Rotterdam, and took home silver.

The Corkmen face competition from Chinese, Croatian, Derman and Dutch crews for the accolade.

And Ronan Byrne has been shortlisted for the Filippi Spirit Award. As per World Rowing, this is an accolade “for a university rower who has demonstrated the core values of rowing in his/her social, academic and sporting life and, through these values, also enabled or inspired exceptional success in other people’s lives”.

Cork’s Byrne, likewise, had success in Austria as the M2x double of himself and Philip Doyle also qualified for the 2020 Games courtesy of their semi-final win.

philip-doyle-and-ronan-byrne-celebrate-after-finishing-in-second-place-in-the-m2x-a-final Ronan Byrne (right) with Doyle. Source: Detlev Seyb/INPHO

They went on to clinch an historic silver medal in the final. This was the first time that Ireland won a heavyweight men’s sculling medal at the worlds since 1975.

UCC man Byrne also won gold for Ireland in the single sculls at the European U23 championships in Greece.

The winners will be announced on 22 November at a ceremony during the World Rowing Awards dinner in London.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie