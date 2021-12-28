Membership : Access or Sign Up
Irish striker Adam Idah racially abused following Norwich loss

The Corkonian featured as his team were beaten 3-0 by Crystal Palace.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 28 Dec 2021, 10:39 PM
Adam Idah of Norwich City.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Adam Idah of Norwich City.
Adam Idah of Norwich City.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Adam Idah was racially abused after playing in the Premier League today.

With star forward Teemu Pukki absent, the 20-year-old from Cork made his second top-flight start of the season, completing 90 minutes as bottom-of-the-table Norwich were beaten 3-0 by Crystal Palace.

Idah subsequently shared vile messages aimed at him on Instagram, in what was just the latest of a series of racism controversies that have plagued English football for years.

Online abuse in particular has become a recurring issue of late, and Idah is not the only Irish player to have been targeted.

Cyrus Christie, Jonathan Afolabi and James McClean are among the many footballers to have been targeted by online trolls in recent times.

There have been increasing calls for authorities to tackle such abuse and earlier this month, it was reported that a new UK law could mean 10-year bans from football for online racist abusers.

