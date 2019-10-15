This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Connolly starts as McCarthy names his Irish team to face Switzerland

There are three changes, including Conor Hourihane’s making way for Alan Browne.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 6:31 PM
37 minutes ago 6,001 Views 24 Comments
https://the42.ie/4852660
Aaron Connolly during his substitute appearance for Ireland in Georgia last Saturday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Aaron Connolly during his substitute appearance for Ireland in Georgia last Saturday.
Aaron Connolly during his substitute appearance for Ireland in Georgia last Saturday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

AARON CONNOLLY WILL make his first senior international start for Ireland in tonight’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland. 

Connolly’s introduction is one of three changes made to the side that struggled to a goalless draw against Georgia, with Callum Robinson dropping to the bench. Elsewhere, Alan Browne replaces Conor Hourihane and Enda Stevens returns from suspension in place of Matt Doherty at left-back. 

It looks like it may be a 4-4-2 formation for Ireland, with Jeff Hendrick playing further to the right and Collins partnering Connolly up front. 

The Irish team in full: 

Randolph; Coleman, Duffy, Egan, Stevens; Hendrick, Browne, Whelan, McClean; Connolly, Collins

A win would secure Euro 2020 qualification for Ireland with a game to spare. Otherwise they will have to beat Denmark in the group’s final game to qualify, although a draw tonight would mean the Danes would qualify for the finals prior to coming to Dublin should they beat Gibraltar in their penultimate game. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

