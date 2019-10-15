Connolly starts as McCarthy names his Irish team to face Switzerland

Aaron Connolly during his substitute appearance for Ireland in Georgia last Saturday.

Aaron Connolly during his substitute appearance for Ireland in Georgia last Saturday.

AARON CONNOLLY WILL make his first senior international start for Ireland in tonight’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland.

Connolly’s introduction is one of three changes made to the side that struggled to a goalless draw against Georgia, with Callum Robinson dropping to the bench. Elsewhere, Alan Browne replaces Conor Hourihane and Enda Stevens returns from suspension in place of Matt Doherty at left-back.

It looks like it may be a 4-4-2 formation for Ireland, with Jeff Hendrick playing further to the right and Collins partnering Connolly up front.

The Irish team in full:

Randolph; Coleman, Duffy, Egan, Stevens; Hendrick, Browne, Whelan, McClean; Connolly, Collins

TEAM NEWS | #SUIIRL 🇨🇭🇮🇪



Enda Stevens returns to the team after suspension. Alan Browne comes into midfield, while there is a first senior international start for Aaron Connolly!#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/G6alOr12uO — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 15, 2019

A win would secure Euro 2020 qualification for Ireland with a game to spare. Otherwise they will have to beat Denmark in the group’s final game to qualify, although a draw tonight would mean the Danes would qualify for the finals prior to coming to Dublin should they beat Gibraltar in their penultimate game.