Irish teen Aaron Connolly set for Brighton return

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL AARON Connolly is set to be available again as the Seagulls prepare to face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Galway native has broken into the club’s first team this season, scoring two goals in 11 Premier League appearances.

Having impressed at U21 level, Connolly made his senior Ireland debut earlier this year, coming off the bench for the final 11 minutes of the 0-0 stalemate with Georgia and starting the 2-0 defeat by Switzerland, before missing the 1-1 draw at home to Denmark through injury, as the Boys in Green missed out on automatic qualification for Euro 2020.

Connolly has been unavailable for his side’s last two matches with a dead leg, while Dale Stephens also returns from suspension for Graham Potter’s men.

“Aaron Connolly should be ready for the weekend, he’s trained this week,” the Brighton boss said in his pre-match press conference.

“We have no other problems from Monday and of course Dale Stephens is back too. It’s just Solly March and Jose Izquierdo out.”

Brighton go into the game in 13th place, having avoided defeat in their last three matches.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, have enjoyed an encouraging start to the season, with the newly promoted side seventh.

“Chris Wilder has done a fantastic job and his side have been on a fantastic journey,” Potter added.

“They’re well organised and they have good quality. I’m not surprised at how well they’ve done after I saw them last year.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!