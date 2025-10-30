Ireland co-captain McMahon to miss Six Nations after double surgery

IRELAND FLANKER EDEL McMahon will miss the rest of the season to recover from two operations.

The Irish co-captain is due to have her second knee operation this weekend and will spend the season rehabilitating with a view to returning to play for the 2026/27 season.

Exeter Chiefs Women’s head coach Steve Salvin said: “We are gutted for Edel. We do not like to see any of our players out of action for a prolonged period of time, but I know she will work her hardest to get back in the best shape she can be. Edel will remain with us while she rehabs and will continue to exert her ever-positive influence from the side-lines.”

McMahon led Ireland, alongside Sam Monaghan, to a quarter-final in the recent Rugby World Cup. She could not feature in the actual quarter-final after coming off injured in the final pool game against the Black Ferns.

McMahon said: “It’s obviously devastating to miss the season ahead. A break for my body was something that’s been lingering on for a while so I’m very grateful for to get the support to do this now.

“My focus now is fully on recovery and getting back stronger than before. I’ll be doing everything I can to contribute to the team off the pitch while I work towards getting back on it.