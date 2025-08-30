Israel Olatunde storms to new Irish 100m record in London

ISRAEL OLATUNDE HAS broken his own national 100m record at the Be Fast Today Track Academy meeting in Lee Valley, London.

The Tallaght AC star clocked 10.08 to better his previous mark of 10.12, which he also set in London 12 months ago.

Olatunde becomes the first Irishman to break the 10.1 barrier over 100m.

He finished second to Eugene Amo-Dadzie of Great Britain, who won in 9.87 (+2.0m/s).

“10.08s NR. Fastest man in all the land,” the Dundalk 23-year-old wrote on his Instagram story.

“All glory to God.”

Olatunde’s new record is now subject to ratification.

It’s not his first of the summer: he helped the men’s 4x100m relay team break a 25-year-old national record in Geneva (38.92) before lowering the mark further at the European Athletics Team Championships in Slovenia (38.88).

Olatunde trains in Clermont, Florida under Lance Brauman.