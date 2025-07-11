Italy join Spain in Euro 2025 quarter-finals

ITALY REACHED the quarter-finals of Women’s Euro 2025 on Friday, despite losing 3-1 to Group B winners Spain, the Azzurre finishing ahead of rivals Portugal, whose tournament ended with a dramatic 2-1 defeat to Belgium.

Athenea, Patri Guijarro and Esther Gonzalez scored the goals in Bern for Spain, who finished the group stage on a perfect nine points, five ahead of second-placed Italy, who will face Norway in the last eight on Wednesday.

Spain, meanwhile, will take on hosts Switzerland in a week as they aim to follow up their World Cup win two years ago with a first-ever Euros triumph.

Italy, who took the lead through Elisabetta Oliviero in the 10th minute, ended the group stage one point ahead of third-placed Belgium, who snatched a last-gasp win in Sion through Janice Cayman.

Belgium were already eliminated before kick-off, and only Portugal had a chance of overtaking Italy heading into the final round of Group B fixtures.

But Andrea Soncin’s Italy started the game knowing that a defeat would have likely been enough for a spot in the quarters, even if Portugal beat Belgium due to the significant goal difference gap between the two teams.

Three points separated Italy and Portugal at kick-off, and Italian fans were able to relax when Tessa Wullaert stuck out her left leg to guide home Jill Janssens’ low cross and put Belgium ahead in the third minute.

Shortly afterwards, Elena Linari thumped a header against the crossbar from Manuela Giugliano’s corner, and then Oliviero gave Italy a shock lead by pouncing on a loose ball in the penalty area after some poor defending from Spain.

But Spain soon began to assert their dominance, and four minutes later Athenea brought them level with a wonderful goal, dribbling towards the edge of the area before exchanging passes with Alexia Putellas and curling home a superb finish.

The Spanish continued to have the lion’s share of possession, but Italy were dangerous on the break, with Martina Piemonte, up front in place of Cristiana Girelli, shanked wide when clean through on goal.

And Barbara Bonansea headed over Sofia Cantore’s cross two minutes before the break as Italy pushed to retake the lead.

But Spain were deservedly in front three minutes after the break through Patri, whose sliced first-time finish crept past Italy goalkeeper Laura Giulinani.

Spain poured forward and added a third in stoppage time through Esther Gonzalez.

But it mattered little by that point as, even though Telma Encarnacao levelled late for Portugal, Cayman lashed home a loose ball in the 96th minute to give Belgium a thrilling win after they had two goals chalked off by VAR.

Italy’s players jumped and hugged once Belgium’s success was confirmed, before basking in the applause of their travelling support.

– © AFP 2025