It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

We look back on another busy few days of action.

By The42 Team Sunday 3 Nov 2019, 11:26 PM
20 minutes ago 463 Views No Comments
1. Ireland’s Kathryn Mullan and Elena Tice celebrate qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

kathryn-mullan-and-elena-tice-celebrate Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

2. Ireland’s Roisin Upton celebrates with fans

roisin-upton-celebrates-with-fans Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

3. Shamrock Rovers players celebrate with FAI Cup in the dressing room after the game

rovers-celebrate-with-the-trophy-in-the-dressing-room Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

4. Wexford Youths’ Lauren Kelly celebrates scoring her side’s second goal in the FAI Cup final

lauren-kelly-celebrates-scoring-her-sides-second-goal Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

5. South Africa’s Siya Kolisi lifts The Webb Ellis Trophy

siya-kolisi-lifts-the-webb-ellis-trophy Source: James Crombie/INPHO

6. Borris-Ileigh’s mascot joins the celebrations as Conor Kenny and Sean McCormack lift the cup

borris-ileighs-mascot-joins-the-celebrations-as-conor-kenny-and-sean-mccormack-lift-the-cup Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

7. Katie Taylor in action with Christina Linardatou

katie-taylor-in-action-with-christina-linardatou Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

8. Finn Harps’ goalkeeper Mark McKinley celebrates his side scoring a second goal in the promotion-relegation play-off with Drogheda

mark-mckinley-celebrates-his-side-scoring-a-second-goal Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

9. New Zealand’s Sonny Bill Williams with his daughter Imaan after the Wales game

sonny-bill-williams-with-his-daughter-imaan-after-the-game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

10. Cork Constitution’s Joe McSwiney after a game with Terenure College

joe-mcswiney-after-the-game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

