It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Ireland’s Kathryn Mullan and Elena Tice celebrate qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
2. Ireland’s Roisin Upton celebrates with fans
3. Shamrock Rovers players celebrate with FAI Cup in the dressing room after the game
4. Wexford Youths’ Lauren Kelly celebrates scoring her side’s second goal in the FAI Cup final
5. South Africa’s Siya Kolisi lifts The Webb Ellis Trophy
6. Borris-Ileigh’s mascot joins the celebrations as Conor Kenny and Sean McCormack lift the cup
7. Katie Taylor in action with Christina Linardatou
8. Finn Harps’ goalkeeper Mark McKinley celebrates his side scoring a second goal in the promotion-relegation play-off with Drogheda
9. New Zealand’s Sonny Bill Williams with his daughter Imaan after the Wales game
10. Cork Constitution’s Joe McSwiney after a game with Terenure College
