It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Ireland’s Kathryn Mullan and Elena Tice celebrate qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

2. Ireland’s Roisin Upton celebrates with fans

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

3. Shamrock Rovers players celebrate with FAI Cup in the dressing room after the game

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

4. Wexford Youths’ Lauren Kelly celebrates scoring her side’s second goal in the FAI Cup final

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

5. South Africa’s Siya Kolisi lifts The Webb Ellis Trophy

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

6. Borris-Ileigh’s mascot joins the celebrations as Conor Kenny and Sean McCormack lift the cup

Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

7. Katie Taylor in action with Christina Linardatou

Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

8. Finn Harps’ goalkeeper Mark McKinley celebrates his side scoring a second goal in the promotion-relegation play-off with Drogheda

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

9. New Zealand’s Sonny Bill Williams with his daughter Imaan after the Wales game

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

10. Cork Constitution’s Joe McSwiney after a game with Terenure College

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!