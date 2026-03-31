Izuchukwu back but Ulster have out-half worries for Ospreys clash

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL CORMAC Izuchukwu has recovered from concussion and returned to full team training ahead of Ulster’s Challenge Cup round of 16 clash with the Ospreys on Saturday in Belfast.

Izuchukwu, who played once for Ireland during the recent Six Nations, has been sidelined with his head injury since Ulster’s win over Edinburgh three weekends ago.

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The blindside flanker/lock initially suffered a concussion at Ulster training during the break weekend of the Six Nations, meaning it has been a frustrating period for him.

Izuchukwu has only played three games in 2026 so far, so he’ll be hoping for an injury-free run for the remainder of this season with Ulster ahead of Ireland’s Nations Championship tour to Australia and New Zealand in July.

In a further boost for Ulster, loosehead prop Sam Crean and second row Charlie Irvine are available for the game against the Ospreys at Affidea Stadium. Crean was sidelined with a knee injury, while Irvine had been dealing with a lower leg issue.

Fullback Michael Lowry has been ruled out of this weekend’s Challenge Cup fixture after suffering a groin injury in training last week.

There are doubts over out-halves Jack Murphy [ribs], James Humphreys [hamstring], and Jake Flannery [shoulder], meaning Ulster could be squeezed in that area. Scrum-half Nathan Doak came off the bench at out-half against Zebre in the URC last weekend when Humphreys came off.

Ulster say that centre Jude Postlethwaite [hand] is another injury doubt for the Ospreys game.