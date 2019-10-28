Stam resigns as Feyenoord boss after heavy De Klassieker defeat to Ajax

JAAP STAM HAS resigned as Feyenoord head coach following a bruising 4-0 Eredivisie defeat to Ajax in De Klassieker on Sunday.

Former Manchester United defender Stam took over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst during the close season but was only able to guide Feyenoord to three wins in their opening 11 league games.

Defeat to their bitter rivals in Amsterdam left them languishing in 12th position.

Stam – who has also coached Reading and PEC Zwolle – told the club’s official website:

I’ve thought about it a lot and for a long time. My final conclusion is that it is better for the club, the players and myself if I step aside.

Feyenoord technical director Sjaak Troost added: “The coach certainly still had our support and the players also wanted to continue with him, but if someone says, ‘I no longer believe in it and don’t want to carry on,’ we respect that and it will stop. What a shame.”

