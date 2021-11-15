Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 15 November 2021
Advertisement

'For us, it’s about not believing the hype - we are not as good as people think we are'

Jack Conan believes Ireland need to kick on from Saturday’s win – rather than bask in its glory.

By Garry Doyle Monday 15 Nov 2021, 6:58 AM
1 hour ago 1,670 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5601892
Jack Conan celebrates the All Black win.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Jack Conan celebrates the All Black win.
Jack Conan celebrates the All Black win.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

JACK CONAN AND Hugo Keenan have sought to control the hype in the aftermath of Saturday’s 29-20 victory over New Zealand.

Fully aware of how Ireland failed to build on their 2016 and 2018 wins over the All Blacks at the 2019 World Cup, both Conan and Keenan are seeking to build on this display rather than bask in its glory.

“People always say, ‘winning makes you soft.’ It does,” said Conan. “Sometimes it can paper over the cracks. You think, ‘oh yeah, we won, we had a great performance’. But, again, we left loads of points out there. Some of our lineout stuff wasn’t great, or we missed bullets and barrels in rucks that we should have got, things like that.

“For us, it’s about not believing the hype. Yeah, we are a good side, but we are not as good as people are saying. I’m sure everyone will be saying how great we are and, yeah, it is fantastic to beat those lads, to give the Irish public that massive day, a huge lift, but we are not as good as people think we are.”

That may be so, yet the fact remains that New Zealand have been the world’s best side in 2021. It’s hard to improve on a win over the world’s best, isn’t it? Conan, however, believes that Ireland have the capacity to do so.

“How many times were we on their try-line and we didn’t come away with points?

jack-conan-celebrates-at-the-final-whistle The final whistle: Conan enjoys the win. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

“That’s something we will have to rectify because against such a good side like that, yeah we got away with it, but the next week against Argentina or in the summer when we are over in New Zealand, we won’t.”

Despite his harsh self-assessment of the victory, Conan did allow himself some solace. This win will appear on his career highlights reel.

“I’ve never played the All Blacks and now to be part of a side to beat them in Dublin… What is it, only the third side ever in Irish history to beat them? We spoke about it on Thursday night.

“Johnny (Sexton) said, ‘This is a chance to write your name into Irish history, into rugby history, to be one of the few people that have ever beaten the All Blacks’. Long after all of us hang up the boots, that memory and that legacy will bond us. It’s something when you’re 60 or 70 that you can tell your grandkids about. It’s why we do it.”

Full-back, Hugo Keenan, added: “They’re beatable if you perform and play to that top level which I think we did.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“You have to respect them, they’re the best in the world but that’s where we want to be ourselves. We spoke about it, not wanting to be underdogs chasing it, we want to be at that level

“This is only the beginning. There’s no silverware, we haven’t won anything.

“It means a lot to us, a lot to the fans. But it’s only the start of a long journey for us to the World Cup.

“That’s what we’re building towards. There’s a few stages to get there.

“It’s not about resting on our laurels. For me it’s about keep improving and keep my name in that teamsheet for more days like this.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie