Jack Conan to remain at Leinster after signing new deal

LEINSTER AND IRELAND back row Jack Conan will remain with his native province until at least the end of next season after signing a contract extension.

Conan was understood to be out of contract at the end of the current campaign but after several strong cameos for Ireland during the Six Nations, the 32-year-old has finalised a new deal with Leinster.

Conan, a Test Lion in 2021, has made 160 appearances for the eastern province since his debut against Cardiff in February 2014, scoring 34 tries.

A native of Bray, Co. Wicklow, the former St Gerard’s student has gone on to earn 51 caps for his country

Conan was one of two uncapped players included in Ireland’s extended squad for the 2015 Six Nations but didn’t make his Test debut until a World Cup warm-up against Scotland the following summer.

He didn’t make Ireland’s World Cup squad for 2015, however, and didn’t feature again for Joe Schmidt’s national side until 2017.

Conan has since become a mainstay in Ireland matchday squads when fit, and started all three Lions Tests in South Africa during the delayed tour of 2021.

Elsewhere, Connacht have confirmed that wing Chay Mullins and back row Oisín McCormack have signed new deals in Galway.

Former Bristol Bear and Ireland U20 Mullins has made six appearances for Pete Wilkins’ side this season, all of them starts, and scored three tries.

The 23-year-old Bristolian, who is Irish-qualified through a grandmother from Cavan and a grandfather from Meath, has represented Ireland in the Sevens code and signed a pro deal with Connacht in May of last year.

McCormack, 24, played with Ireland U20s a year before Mullins in 2021. The Galway native has made two Challenge Cup appearances off the bench for Connacht in the last two seasons after an injury-ravaged start to his professional career.