Conan: 'People definitely revel in Leinster underachieving at times'

ONE OF THE more interesting insights to come out of Saturday’s URC semi-final in Dublin was provided by Leinster lock Joe McCarthy.

Speaking to RTÉ on the sideline post-game, McCarthy told the panel: “We know everyone loves to hate Leinster. That definitely drives us on.”

Down the tunnel in the press conference room, Jack Conan would later play that talk down, but it’s certainly a snapshot of how some of the Leinster dressing room have been framing their URC title charge.

After overcoming Glasgow 37-19 to book their place in Saturday’s Croke Park final [KO 5pm], the province are now 80 minutes away from ending a four-year trophy drought.

“I don’t think everyone hates Leinster but I think people definitely revel in us underachieving at times,” Conan said.

“We get enough flak and stuff. I wouldn’t be one much for social media either so you try to block out that noise because it’s irrelevant but what we appreciate is the people who come out to see us week in week out, when the days are good and the days are bad.

“Those are the people we are doing it for, the staff, the lads in the changing room, the people that give everything to this club and you try to block out the noise.

It’s always nice to prove some people wrong and hopefully we can go again next week and silence a few more critics.”

There wasn’t a whole lot to criticise from the win over Glasgow, with Leinster turning in their most cohesive and complete performance in weeks.

A Croke Park final against the Bulls awaits. Jake White’s side toppled Leinster in last year’s semi-final and will hold no fear travelling to Dublin this week, as they look to become the second South African side to win the competition (following the Stormers in 2022).

All three previous URC finals have had at least one South African representative, and Conan feels the league has ramped up since they joined.

“It’s definitely harder than it’s ever been. Add in those away trips to South Africa, they always come at a tricky time for us, the lads went down this year and lost against the Bulls but they put in a hell of an effort and beat the Sharks and that sets us up really well for the tail end of the season.

“It’s incredibly tough, everyone’s out to be at their best and beat everyone and that’s no different for us.

“This week, we’ll take it moment by moment and enjoy it. It’s a special time, with a great group of lads, great staff, everyone. We want to make it a special week, we don’t want to be worried about results, it’s all about performance and that’s what we’re building for.

“We won’t be overawed by the occasion, we’ll enjoy it and whatever happens, happens.”

Head coach Leo Cullen hopes to have some tough selection calls to make, with Garry Ringrose, Josh van der Flier, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan and Tadhg Furlong all nursing injuries.

Cullen said “one or two” of those should come back into the mix this week, with Ringrose and Van der Flier the most likely.

“What can we control now, we’ll control having a really good week and enjoying it,” Cullen said.

“I love… I’ve been lucky to be involved in Leinster and other teams for a long time and there are so many great days, but you it’s not like you cling to those days where you won a trophy, it’s the day to day that I love. I love the process of getting ready for a game that’s what excites me, I love getting out of bed in the morning and coming into work… because it’s not work.

“This week, I’m excited because I get to do it and there’s guys who are working seven days a week who will be in tomorrow doing medical checks, the coaches will be reviewing the game and pulling it together.

“Listen, once it’s over it’s over. The big thing is enjoying what you do. When it’s over, you can’t affect it then. We can effect it now, but we can’t affect it post the match.

“So, when we come in for our post-match press conference in Croke Park next week, as long as we did everything we could to try and get ready for the game and give our best, there’s all these other variables that we don’t control and that’s what makes sport amazing.

“So, we’ll give our best and when next week is over and we’re dealing with the fallout good, bad or indifferent, it’s over. What can we control now? We can get excited about next week and that’s what I love.

“I love the process, I love the people we work with. There was a good few family in the dressing-room, it’s magic. Win, lose or draw, we deal with the consequences.”