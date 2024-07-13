Crowley: 'You don’t ever tap out, no matter what way you're performing'

THIS WEEK’S THEME from Ireland camp has been fighting talk.

Their displeasure at their performance in the first Test defeat to the Springboks last weekend has been articulated in a string of combat-related chats with the media.

So with that in mind, it would be a surprise if they don’t land a few blows in today’s second Test at Kings Park Stadium on the coast in Durban [KO 4pm Irish time, Sky Sports].

It seems as though Andy Farrell’s review of the 27-20 loss last weekend has focused as much on Ireland’s fighting spirit as much as anything. They’ve been talking about standing up for each other, winning collisions, and bringing an edge.

Out-half Jack Crowley, a key tactical leader for this team, adds another strand.

“You want to perform, that’s the first priority,” says Crowley. “When you’re not doing that, you don’t ever tap out, no matter what way you’re performing; things mightn’t be working out, but tapping out is not something that we regard as an action for this team.

“We know that we are playing for people back home who have supported us over the last number of years.

“At certain times we might not have performed but people stuck with us. The Irish public have been incredible with the support they give us. There isn’t a single moment in which we would think of throwing in the towel.”

Ireland ahead of the first Test. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Having clearly had an honest, open appraisal of their shortcomings against the Boks first time around, Ireland are expecting to deliver a much better showing in this final game of the season.

The Boks, of course, are intent on sending Ireland home with their tails between their legs. Rassie Erasmus and co. also believe that they’ve got plenty more to show in this second Test, particularly having named an unchanged 23.

Crowley has a new halfback partner in Conor Murray, someone he is very familiar with, while Garry Ringrose’s guile is a useful tool to have outside him in the other change to the Irish backline.

Rónan Kelleher has the power to compensate for the absence of Dan Sheehan, while the introduction of James Ryan to the staring pack, with Tadhg Beirne shifting to blindside flanker and Peter O’Mahony dropping to the bench, should give additional physicality.

It promises to be another bruising Test and Crowley knows that he has to mix it physically, as he always does.

“I know from watching out-halves, it is certainly a channel that gets targeted because teams go after the source of the ball, they do try and impact that. You’re part of a chain and you have to do your part and make a tackle.

“Sometimes you are in the backfield and have to cover. It’s an expectation to make your tackles and not be holding back the rest of the backline, in that they have to think about you not making your tackle or having to help you out, then it might have an impact on what they do out wide.

“I always want to be able to make my hits and do my part for the team in our defensive system.”

Ireland during the anthems before last weekend's defeat. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Both teams feel they missed chances in the opening Test, with the Boks and Ireland spurning opportunities after good build-up play. They did score three tries each, yet they feel there were more points out there for them, including off the tee.

Handré Pollard was off target with three penalties, while Crowley missed a very kickable penalty and one tough conversion.

“You always want to get them over and you know the impact that it can have on the group and that’s why, in the week, you prepare so much,” says Crowley.

“You want it to work out at the weekend. You want them to go over for yourself, for the work you put in, for the coaches that help you with your technique and stuff. Same as every part of our game, you want to see that element paying off.

“And look, when you do miss one, you try and get over it as soon as possible and you try and learn but also, you’ve got to get back into whatever’s happening next.”

Crowley will have plenty on his plate again today between kicking at goal, kicking from hand, challenging the line, bringing team-mates into the game with his passing, calling the plays, making that big contribution in defence, and more.

If Ireland are going to pull this off and win for the second time ever on South African soil, it’s likely that Crowley will have a big say.

South Africa:

15. Willie le Roux

14. Cheslin Kolbe

13. Jesse Kriel

12. Damian de Allende

11. Kurt-Lee Arendse

10. Handré Pollard

9. Faf de Klerk

1. Ox Nché

2. Bongi Mbonambi

3. Frans Malherbe

4. Eben Etzebeth

5. Franco Mostert

6. Siya Kolisi (captain)

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit

8. Kwagga Smith

Replacements:

16. Malcolm Marx

17. Gerhard Steenekamp

18. Vincent Koch

19. Salmaan Moerat

20. RG Snyman

21. Marco van Staden

22. Grant Williams

23. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Ireland:

15.⁠ ⁠Jamie Osborne

14.⁠ ⁠Calvin Nash

13.⁠ ⁠Garry Ringrose

12.⁠ ⁠Robbie Henshaw

11.⁠ ⁠James Lowe

10.⁠ ⁠Jack Crowley

9.⁠ ⁠Conor Murray

1.⁠ ⁠Andrew Porter

2.⁠ ⁠Rónan Kelleher

3.⁠ ⁠Tadhg Furlong

4.⁠ ⁠Joe McCarthy

5.⁠ ⁠James Ryan

6.⁠ ⁠Tadhg Beirne

7.⁠ ⁠Josh van der Flier

8.⁠ ⁠Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠Rob Herring

17.⁠ ⁠Cian Healy

18.⁠ ⁠Finlay Bealham

19.⁠ ⁠Ryan Baird

20.⁠ ⁠Peter O’Mahony

21.⁠ ⁠Caolin Blade

22.⁠ ⁠Ciarén Frawley

23.⁠ ⁠Stuart McCloskey

Referee: Karl Dickson [RFU].