'Change requires a strong mindset. That's something this Munster group has'

JACK CROWLEY AND some of his Munster team-mates had arrived in Ireland camp by the time the official confirmation of Graham Rowntree’s departure landed just over five weeks ago.

The man who had led the province to a URC title in 2023 was gone and though Crowley’s attention had switched towards the looming challenge of facing the All Blacks, he was swiftly in touch with friends back in his province.

Crowley has had a busy month with Ireland since but returned to Munster at the start of this week to find a fair bit of change.

Forwards coach Andi Kyriacou has also left, while Munster say that head of athletic performance Ged McNamara is on personal leave.

So three people Crowley was used to working with every day aren’t there now as Munster prepare for Saturday’s Champions Cup opener against Stade Français at Thomond Park.

“We were up in camp when that happened but our focus was that we had a week of preparation before New Zealand,” says Crowley of Rowntree’s exit.

“You obviously checked in with everybody back in Munster, just keeping those connections and making sure everyone is doing alright, handling that news OK, making sure we’re there for one another.

“With Graham, Ged, and Andi leaving us, fellas that have had an impact on everyone in a great way, we wish them the best going forward. I’m sure our paths will cross again in the future.

“No, I think the environment has taken it really well in terms of change is something that requires a strong mindset and that’s something this group in Munster certainly has. I thought that coming in this week, the way in which the coaching staff have integrated us back in and brought us up to speed on the great work the lads have been doing for the last few weeks has been unbelievable.

“There’s certainly an air of excitement coming into this weekend.”

Ian Costello has stepped up as interim head coach, while attack specialist Mike Prendergast and defence coach Denis Leamy continue their work. Alex Codling is on board as interim forwards coach and experienced Kiwi coach Chris Boyd will arrive this week as a ‘performance consultant.’

There’s been lots going on behind the scenes in Munster but Crowley said a Champions Cup clash is keeping players focused on their jobs.

Advertisement

“It’s unbelievably exciting, it’s where you want to be playing, the top club rugby against French and English sides and the teams you play in the URC,” said Crowley.

Crowley at Munster training yesterday. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s a real experience to be able to jump straight into that from international rugby.”

The 24-year-old started Ireland’s defeat to the All Blacks and the win over Argentina before rotating out of the matchday 23 as Sam Prendergast started against Fiji.

There has been an understandable level of focus on Crowley, Prendergast, and Ciarán Frawley over the past month but the Cork man said the level of debate among fans and the media about the out-halves hasn’t seeped into camp.

“No, it’s not distracting at all because the aim is to win games and perform,” said Crowley.

“Your main focus is the group and how we can make it a special week by getting a win at the end of it. Whoever may be in that position, we just look to push each other and hopefully by doing that it will get the best out of us and we’ll all be able to go to new levels.”

Crowley returns to Munster off the back of an impactful performance as a replacement for Ireland in their 22-19 win over Australia last weekend.

He teamed up with Munster scrum-half Craig Casey to fine effect off the bench.

“We room together so we are always singing in the room together,” said Crowley of their partnership. “We’re usually on the same page. We have grown quite close over the last few years and I’d be calling him one of my best mates.

“He’s a fella you love being around because of his energy and his intensity, it’s something that’s infectious if you’re groggy in the morning. He is always bouncing. He’s a pleasure to play beside, he works so hard, he’s so diligent. I see his professionalism and we’re seeing his game go to a new level at the moment. That’s a pleasure for me to play outside.”

Among Crowley’s contributions in a busy 15-minute stint was the crucial grubber kick that Wallabies fullback Tom Wright carried into touch metres from his own line, with Ireland scoring the winning try from the resulting lineout.

“On the bench, you’re trying to assess what’s been working for us, what have they been doing well, you’re constantly assessing the game to see if there’s an opportunity here,” said Crowley of that grubber kick.

“Tom Wright was in the game a lot, he was in a lot of collisions, and he was just a little bit slow as we came around the corner. You’re looking at the ball that stays in and forces them to carry and you pin them into the corner and they exit poorly. Or the best-case scenario is that they pick it up and take it into touch.

Jack Crowley is just back from Ireland camp. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“Go back to South Africa [in July] and the winning drop goal that Frawls hit was after he did the same – he took the wraparound play, went down the touchline and kicked a really good kick. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu took it out because the weight of the kick meant that if he didn’t, it was going to be James Lowe who picked it up.

“That’s me assessing it now but in the moment, I just saw the space, thought it was the right thing to do, and did it.”

Crowley’s second touch of the ball after coming on involved him showing sharp footwork to get outside Wallabies out-half Noah Lolesio, bringing momentum into the Irish attack.

That threat with ball in hand is something that Crowley is encouraged to bring by Andy Farrell even as the out-half directs his team-mates around the pitch and calls the shots.

“That’s something Andy and the coaches are massive on,” said Crowley. “As an individual, you’re picked for something you bring to the table, as well as what we do as a group. You often hear about ‘being yourself’ and that means on and off the pitch.

“It’s something I always try to keep in my game. That opportunity opened up, I felt I could get on the outside of him.”

There were also some strong defensive contributions from Crowley as usual, with tackling one of his points of difference as an out-half.

The Munster man says his defensive appetite dates back to his first experience of being Cork Con’s starting out-half in the AIL just after he came out of school at Bandon Grammar College.

“It was a five-metre scrum we were defending and Niall Kenneally [Cork Con's centre] wanted to move me out of 10 because he could see their centre was lining up to run right at me, that he might run over me and score a try,” said Crowley. “He told me to move out and he’d protect the seam.

“From that point, I remember thinking that if I can’t make my tackles and look after my channel, then I’m obviously having a hindrance on the lads outside me because they’re not able to fully do their job if they’re thinking, ‘If Jack doesn’t get off an make a chop tackle, I’m going to have to come in’ and that opens up the space.

“So I made it a role of mine where I’m going to play my part and hopefully the team can see that I’m happy to stand up for them. Defence is such a thing that shows the spirit of a team and how much you’re willing to stick in it and fight. Hopefully, that’s something I can continue to grow.”

Pinergy has extended its commitment to Munster Rugby with a new four-year sponsorship agreement, building on a successful 10-year association and solidifying its position as a key sponsor with Munster Rugby since 2017.