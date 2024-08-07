The hope sustains and hurts in Paris as Jack Woolley impresses during second chance

STEPPING OUT ONTO the vibrant purple mat, dramatically fixed under a majestic glass nave built to wow the crowd at the 1900 Paris Universal Exhibition, Jack Woolley had just six minutes to define his second Olympic journey.

Sport is cruel.

What a trite thing to write. A truism of all truisms.

But watching the 25-year-old Dubliner lose his first round-of-16 match against 10th seed Gashim Magomedov, nothing else would come to mind.

In the shape of his career after cutting six kilos to make the 58kg weight, Woolley knew how competitive the Azerbaijani would be having fought him twice previously with the tally one apiece.

“I don’t think anybody comes to the Olympics to not get a medal,” he says in the aftermath. “I’m obviously very devastated.”

He does, however, take consolation in the fact that he has made history by simply competing in Grand Palais – the first two-time Irish Olympian in his sport of taekwondo.

There are also fewer tears than after his corresponding match in Tokyo three years ago because he, like his teammates Kellie Harrington and Paul O’Donovan, is just simply loving his sport.

“I went into this to enjoy it, because, six months ago, I wasn’t in the best head space. I wasn’t in the best physical condition,” he explains. “I’d had to make weight over 20 times last year. 58 kilos for me is pretty tough. It’s about six kilo cuts. So it’s very draining on the body.

“So at the end of last year, I kind of had enough of it, and I used that time with an amazing team in Sport Ireland to get my head back in the game, to be the best I’ve ever been, the best shape I’ve ever been.”

How does he deal with that unpredictability? That idea that his has worked his whole sporting career to see the dream end in six minutes, after two rounds and two refereeing challenges do not go his way.

“You can be in the best shape and just something doesn’t go your way, like a video replay, or your last-minute nerves or something like that,” he says with a maturity and reflectiveness of an athlete who has learned from previous journeys. “Like not saying that that happened to me, but you never know what happens on the day in this sport. And that’s kind of why I love it.”

“How does this compare to other venues? You’ve got eyes. You can see it yourself. Look at it. It’s absolutely beautiful. It is the best stadium that has ever been in this sport. Nothing will ever compare to this.”)

The ambition propelled him forward to start thinking about LA 2028. (“Me and that Spanish lad have taken matches off each other. I beat him in the European Championships two years ago. He beat me in the final European games last year. Now, he beat me by a point at the Olympics. I think it’s gonna be my time next time, but hopefully that’s not until LA and in the final.”)

Recorders full of Olympian reflections, the journalists left to hunch over their laptops. Woolley made his way to a friend’s waiting embrace. He dived in and the tears came. One point or a split second away from staying in the game. The hope still hurts.