Irish midfielder Doyle-Hayes could leave Hibs for League One move

HIBERNIAN MANAGER LEE Johnson said that Jake Doyle-Hayes could leave in January after the club accepted an offer from Forest Green.

The 24-year-old midfielder – who has not played since September as he battles back from an ankle injury sustained in a training-ground tackle from his manager – has become the subject of interest.

Although boss Johnson rates Doyle-Hayes and would be open to keeping him, the Easter Road club are keen to trim their squad and the Irishman has been given the chance to make a decision on whether to join the EFL club.

“The club have accepted an offer,” he confirmed.

“There is other interest as well. I genuinely don’t know whether it will happen or not.

“When the club accept an offer it shows the finances are in a place that the club are happy with but, on the football front, I’m more than happy if Jake decides to stay here and not accept that. That’s absolutely fine by me.

“I like Jake, I think he’s a really good footballer. I think we’ve missed his qualities in certain games. He’s a player I’ve always trusted and always had on the pitch, either from the start or from the bench.”