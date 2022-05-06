Former Drogheda United defender James Brown in line for Championship debut

JAMES BROWN COULD make his Championship debut for Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

The former Drogheda United full-back could be “blooded” in tomorrow’s final game of the season at Birmingham City [KO 12.30pm].

Manager Tony Mowbray said as much in his pre-match press conference, hinting that he may use the fixture as a chance for others to impress.

Advertisement

“We’re okay and we’ll go to Birmingham and be pretty strong,” the boss told RoversTV, while providing injury updates.

“I’d like James Brown to be blooded at some stage as well.

“We have to pick the team that we think can win the game with a balance. Some people (who haven’t featured regularly) might be on the bench, potentially [James] Vale.

“We want to make him feel like he’s doing well and progressing and there might be one or two opportunities for players.”

23-year-old Brown, who predominantly plays right-back, initially joined Blackburn on a six-month deal in January, having impressed in the SSE Airtricity League with Drogs.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

He was rewarded with a two-year contract in March, having become a regular for the club’s reserves in the Premier League 2 and featuring on the first-team bench.