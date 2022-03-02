Membership : Access or Sign Up
Irish full-back James Brown earns two-year contract at Blackburn

The former Drogheda United defender initially joined the Championship club on a six-month deal.

By The42 Team Wednesday 2 Mar 2022, 1:23 PM
BLACKBURN ROVERS HAVE handed Irish right-back James Brown a new contract, the club announced today. 

The 23-year-old initially joined Rovers on a six-month deal in January, having impressed in the SSE Airtricity League with Drogheda United. 

Since then, Brown has become a regular for Blackburn’s reserves in the Premier League 2 and he has also featured twice on the bench for the first team without making his debut. 

And the defender has done enough to secure a fresh deal until June 2024, with the option of a further 12 months. 

Tony Mowbray’s side are chasing promotion to the Premier League and sit fourth in the Championship table. 

