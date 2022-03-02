Irish full-back James Brown earns two-year contract at Blackburn

BLACKBURN ROVERS HAVE handed Irish right-back James Brown a new contract, the club announced today.

The 23-year-old initially joined Rovers on a six-month deal in January, having impressed in the SSE Airtricity League with Drogheda United.

Since then, Brown has become a regular for Blackburn’s reserves in the Premier League 2 and he has also featured twice on the bench for the first team without making his debut.

And the defender has done enough to secure a fresh deal until June 2024, with the option of a further 12 months.

Tony Mowbray’s side are chasing promotion to the Premier League and sit fourth in the Championship table.

✍️ We are pleased to announce that defender James Brown has signed a new contract with the club.



🇮🇪 The Irishman, who joined on an initial six-month deal in January, has signed a new deal until June 2024, with a 12-month option.



🙌 Congratulations James!#Rovers 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) March 2, 2022

