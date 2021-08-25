Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 25 August 2021
Wigan write letter to rival clubs over abuse of James McClean

The Ireland international re-joined the Latics from Stoke last week.

By The42 Team Wednesday 25 Aug 2021
James McClean (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

WIGAN ATHLETIC have written to other League One clubs warning that the Football Association will charge them if James McClean is subjected to sectarian abuse from supporters.

The Ireland international re-joined the Latics from Stoke last week and the player has been regularly abused during his time in England over his well-documented decision not to wear a poppy among other issues.

According to a report in The Guardian, the letter advises the clubs to “consider putting plans in place to respond to any inappropriate or unlawful chanting”.

“I am raising these matters with you to ensure you are fully sighted on the circumstances and to avoid your club being charged with contravening rule E20 by the FA,” Wigan’s letter continues. “If there were any issues during the game, it would also be helpful if you spoke to James to advise him of the action taken.”

In the past, Barnsley were fined £20,000 over sectarian abuse aimed at McClean, while similar scenes in a match against Huddersfield last year prompted the game to be temporarily paused.

McClean has regularly condemned this abuse and been critical of the lack of support offered to him on occasion, though the Derry-born winger in recent times has received backing from anti-discrimination group Kick it Out, the Football Association of Ireland and the Professional Footballers’ Association among others.

Wigan and the English Football League have not responded to The42‘s request for comment at the time of writing.

Read next:

