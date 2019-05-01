This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Vile abuse sent to James McClean condemned for 'bringing shame upon the sport'

Anti-discrimination group Kick it Out have branded the abuse sent to the Irish international on a birthday card a ‘disgrace.’

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 1 May 2019, 5:57 PM
1 hour ago 2,964 Views 10 Comments
Irish international James McClean.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Irish international James McClean.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ANTI-DISCRIMINATION GROUP Kick it Out have today released a statement condemning sectarian abuse sent to Stoke and Ireland footballer James McClean. 

McClean today took to Twitter to share images of a death threat sent to him.

It was sent on a greeting card and was scrawled with sectarian abuse, which called McClean  a “Fenian sub human bastard” and included a series of vile comments about Ireland, which included references to Hitler, Bobby Sands and Bloody Sunday. 

McClean shared images of the card with the caption, “No words needed.” 

In a statement to The42, anti-discrimination group Kick it Out condemned the abuse of McClean, describing it as a “disgrace.” 

“We reiterate our stance”, read the statement, “which we have previously made clear: sectarian abuse is discriminatory and should be dealt with accordingly. It has no place in football.

Kick It Out has been in continuous contact with Stoke City on this issue and have offered our support to James McClean. The vicious treatment he continues to receive is a disgrace and brings shame upon the sport.

“This season we have received two reports of sectarian abuse directed at James, both of which we have forwarded to the relevant bodies to investigate, as per protocol. 

“We encourage anyone who is a victim or witness of sectarian abuse in England to report it to us.”

McClean has received support from his former international teammate Jon Walters, who tweeted “An absolute disgrace to have to receive the death threats and racial abuse that @JamesMcC_14 does. Not one race or religion is superior to another!! Where are your voices now @FA @EFL @kickitout? Or does this not apply to him?” 

When contacted by The42, the FA and the EFL declined to comment, saying it is a police matter. 

McClean endures consistent abuse from English football crowds for his refusal to wear a poppy on his shirt for Remembrance Sunday. 

