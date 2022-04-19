Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 19 April 2022
Advertisement

James Ryan deemed fit again but rested for Leinster's trip to South Africa

The Ireland second row will train in Dublin after recovering from a head injury.

By The42 Team Tuesday 19 Apr 2022, 4:43 PM
1 hour ago 1,309 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5742083
Leinster's James Ryan.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Leinster's James Ryan.
Leinster's James Ryan.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has revealed that James Ryan is once again available for selection.

The Ireland second row has fully recovered from the latest in a series of concussions, sustained during the Six Nations win over England last month.

However, 25-year-old Ryan has not travelled to South Africa with the province for their upcoming URC fixtures – against Cell C Sharks and DHL Stormers – and will instead train back in Dublin.

While most of Leinster’s Irish internationals have been left at home, Andrew Porter and Rónan Kelleher were included in the 31-man squad that departed for the southern hemisphere, having come through Good Friday’s win over Connacht unscathed following their return from injuries.

Leinster face the Sharks at Durban’s Hollywoodbets Kings Park on Saturday (5.15pm Irish time) before meeting the Stormers at the Green Point Stadium in Cape Town a week later.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie