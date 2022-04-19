James Ryan deemed fit again but rested for Leinster's trip to South Africa

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has revealed that James Ryan is once again available for selection.

The Ireland second row has fully recovered from the latest in a series of concussions, sustained during the Six Nations win over England last month.

Advertisement

However, 25-year-old Ryan has not travelled to South Africa with the province for their upcoming URC fixtures – against Cell C Sharks and DHL Stormers – and will instead train back in Dublin.

While most of Leinster’s Irish internationals have been left at home, Andrew Porter and Rónan Kelleher were included in the 31-man squad that departed for the southern hemisphere, having come through Good Friday’s win over Connacht unscathed following their return from injuries.

Leinster face the Sharks at Durban’s Hollywoodbets Kings Park on Saturday (5.15pm Irish time) before meeting the Stormers at the Green Point Stadium in Cape Town a week later.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here: