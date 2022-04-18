Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 18 April 2022
Advertisement

Leinster leave most of their Irish internationals at home for URC tour of South Africa

Rhys Ruddock will captain a much-rotated travelling squad.

By The42 Team Monday 18 Apr 2022, 11:23 AM
8 minutes ago 418 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5741244
Johnny Sexton during the victory over Connacht: he won't be part of the squad heading to South Africa.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Johnny Sexton during the victory over Connacht: he won't be part of the squad heading to South Africa.
Johnny Sexton during the victory over Connacht: he won't be part of the squad heading to South Africa.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED they will leave most of their Irish internationals at home for the upcoming, two-game URC tour of South Africa. 

The province travel to face Cell-C Sharks in Durban on Saturday, before then moving to Cape Town to play the DHL Stormers a week later. 

With a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final with Leicester Tigers slated for the week after the meeting with the Stormers, Leo Cullen has opted to leave the likes of Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, Tadhg Furlong, Hugo Keenan, Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, James Lowe, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne at home. 

Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher do travel, with the touring side to be captained by Rhys Ruddock. 

With only three rounds of the regular season to go before the quarter-final line up is confirmed, Leinster are top with the Stormers fifth and the Sharks sixth. 

Leinster Rugby Squad vs Sharks and Stormers 

1. Ed Byrne
2. Peter Dooley
3. Michael Milne
4. Andrew Porter
5. Rónan Kelleher
6. John McKee
7. James Tracy
8. Vakh Abdaladze
9. Michael Ala’alatoa
10. Thomas Clarkson
11. Brian Deeny
12. Jack Dunne
13. Josh Murphy
14. Martin Moloney
15. Rhys Ruddock CAPTAIN
16. Seán O’Brien
17. Scott Penny
18. Max Deegan
19. Alex Soroka
20. Cormac Foley
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Harry Byrne
23. David Hawkshaw
24. Tommy O’Brien
25. Rob Russell
26. Ciarán Frawley
27. Rory O’Loughlin
28. Jamie Osborne
29. Adam Byrne
30. Chris Cosgrave
31. Max O’Reilly

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie