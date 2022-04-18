Leinster leave most of their Irish internationals at home for URC tour of South Africa

Johnny Sexton during the victory over Connacht: he won't be part of the squad heading to South Africa.

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED they will leave most of their Irish internationals at home for the upcoming, two-game URC tour of South Africa.

The province travel to face Cell-C Sharks in Durban on Saturday, before then moving to Cape Town to play the DHL Stormers a week later.

With a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final with Leicester Tigers slated for the week after the meeting with the Stormers, Leo Cullen has opted to leave the likes of Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, Tadhg Furlong, Hugo Keenan, Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, James Lowe, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne at home.

Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher do travel, with the touring side to be captained by Rhys Ruddock.

With only three rounds of the regular season to go before the quarter-final line up is confirmed, Leinster are top with the Stormers fifth and the Sharks sixth.

Leinster Rugby Squad vs Sharks and Stormers

1. Ed Byrne

2. Peter Dooley

3. Michael Milne

4. Andrew Porter

5. Rónan Kelleher

6. John McKee

7. James Tracy

8. Vakh Abdaladze

9. Michael Ala’alatoa

10. Thomas Clarkson

11. Brian Deeny

12. Jack Dunne

13. Josh Murphy

14. Martin Moloney

15. Rhys Ruddock CAPTAIN

16. Seán O’Brien

17. Scott Penny

18. Max Deegan

19. Alex Soroka

20. Cormac Foley

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Harry Byrne

23. David Hawkshaw

24. Tommy O’Brien

25. Rob Russell

26. Ciarán Frawley

27. Rory O’Loughlin

28. Jamie Osborne

29. Adam Byrne

30. Chris Cosgrave

31. Max O’Reilly