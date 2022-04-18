Leinster leave most of their Irish internationals at home for URC tour of South Africa

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED they will leave most of their Irish internationals at home for the upcoming, two-game URC tour of South Africa.
The province travel to face Cell-C Sharks in Durban on Saturday, before then moving to Cape Town to play the DHL Stormers a week later.
With a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final with Leicester Tigers slated for the week after the meeting with the Stormers, Leo Cullen has opted to leave the likes of Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, Tadhg Furlong, Hugo Keenan, Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, James Lowe, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne at home.
Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher do travel, with the touring side to be captained by Rhys Ruddock.
With only three rounds of the regular season to go before the quarter-final line up is confirmed, Leinster are top with the Stormers fifth and the Sharks sixth.
Leinster Rugby Squad vs Sharks and Stormers
1. Ed Byrne
2. Peter Dooley
3. Michael Milne
4. Andrew Porter
5. Rónan Kelleher
6. John McKee
7. James Tracy
8. Vakh Abdaladze
9. Michael Ala’alatoa
10. Thomas Clarkson
11. Brian Deeny
12. Jack Dunne
13. Josh Murphy
14. Martin Moloney
15. Rhys Ruddock CAPTAIN
16. Seán O’Brien
17. Scott Penny
18. Max Deegan
19. Alex Soroka
20. Cormac Foley
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Harry Byrne
23. David Hawkshaw
24. Tommy O’Brien
25. Rob Russell
26. Ciarán Frawley
27. Rory O’Loughlin
28. Jamie Osborne
29. Adam Byrne
30. Chris Cosgrave
31. Max O’Reilly
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (2)