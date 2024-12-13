'Extra pressure? I don't think there is, there’s always pressure'

LEINSTER’S OPENING CHAMPIONS Cup win against Bristol was, in many parts, a tough watch. Before Jordie Barrett and Co came in to break open the game in the second half, the first 40 was punctured by errors and a series of slow, scrappy scrums. It was a frustrating watch for those tuning in at home, and even more so for anyone who braved the cold and wet at Ashton Gate.

Yet one member of Leinster’s travelling party was able to see the funny side.

“RG Snyman was laughing next to me,” admits James Ryan, who would have been leaning more towards frustration himself.

The South African’s reaction was no real surprise to Ryan. Since pitching up at Leinster the Springbok lock has cut a relaxed presence around the squad. Ryan has enjoyed the opportunity to work closely with the two-time World Cup winner.

He’s pretty chilled. Like I said, laughing on the pitch. He’s already very popular off the pitch. He’s very laidback.

“And on the pitch, obviously he’s a great option in the lineout in terms of his height but he sort of has that all-court game as well. He’s very good with the ball in hand, you see the way he looks for offloads and stuff like that. Even when you’re putting a plan together for the week in terms of the set-piece, he’s brilliant as well, he loves driving, he loves a lineout drive. He’d be very open-minded to trying different things and looking at what might work and what we can do this week. I’ve loved it, he’s been great.

“He does bring a different voice with different ideas. I’d say there are a lot of similarities as well, in the way that he looks at the game and the way some of the second rows in here would look at it.”

Advertisement

Ryan played the full 80 minutes in Bristol. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

That outside voice or different perspective has often served as a valuable asset in Leinster squads. Ryan looks at Snyman’s approach and sees similarities to that of Scott Fardy, the former Wallaby forward who spent four seasons with the province between 2017-2021.

“Even having a bit of a smile (on the pitch), I’d be quite serious, certainly when I’m on the pitch, so when I see that I’m like… Not that I don’t, but it’s not being afraid to enjoy it as well. It is a good thing because maybe sometimes it can be a bit serious.

“That’s why it’s great. Scott Fardy was the same when he came, real old-school, completely different perspective on it, now he’d be the other end of the spectrum, and even Jordie (Barrett) coming in, just a different personality, and James Lowe as well.”

Snyman made a big impact in Bristol as part of Leinster’s bomb squad bench, with Jordie Barrett, Caelan Doris and Andrew Porter all adding momentum after being sent in for the second half.

Sam Prendergast also had a strong influence, carrying his fine November form back to the province with an eye-catching, two-try performance.

“I think he’s done very well. He obviously did unbelievably well for us, two tries at the weekend.

He’s quick when he gets going when there’s a bit of space. You see him growing into the role.

“He’s very confident for a young player and it’s obviously so important to have that in that position but it’s a nice confidence, a good confidence if that makes sense, he’s quite self-assured. He’s been great and he managed the week well last week and managed the game as well in tricky conditions it has to be said, with a lot of moving parts.”

Leinster are back in action this weekend when they welcome Clermont to the Aviva Stadium tomorrow. The home support will turn up expecting to see a performance similar to that clinical second-half showing in Bristol. With the likes of Barrett and Snyman on board, Leinster feel they have the tools to go all the way in Europe this year.

“Someone asked me upstairs is there extra pressure,” says Ryan.

“I don’t think there is, there’s always pressure and it’s probably pressure we put on ourselves in terms of expectations and standards.

“It’s the same this year. We want to go after winning trophies and that comes with huge pressure but what’s the alternative, you don’t want to go after it? It’s the same this year, early days, but it’s great to be back in a competition we love playing in.”