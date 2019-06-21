Cork's Sugrue through to prestigious Amateur Open final at Portmarnock

AN IRISHMAN HAS qualified for the final of the prestigious Amateur Open Championship, which is being staged at Portmarnock Golf Club this weekend.

Cork native James Sugrue enjoyed a memorable day on the famous north Dublin links today, as he won his quarter-final and then came through a high-quality semi-final against Australian David Micheluzzi, the highest ranked player in the field.

The 22-year-old recorded a 3 and 1 victory over Micheluzzi earlier and will face Scotland’s Euan Walker in the 36-hole decider at Portmarnock tomorrow.

Sugrue is bidding to become the first Irishman since Brian McElhinney in 2005 to win the Amateur Open, with a victory also guaranteeing him a place at next month’s Open in Portrush.

We have an Irish finalist at #TheAmateur in Ireland! 🇮🇪@DavidMicheluzzi concedes on 17 to give James Sugrue a 3&1 victory at @PGC1894 pic.twitter.com/MdDhZJ6Y7V — The R&A (@RandA) June 21, 2019

