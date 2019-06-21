This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork's Sugrue through to prestigious Amateur Open final at Portmarnock

The 22-year-old will be the home favourite in Saturday’s 36-hole decider.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Jun 2019, 6:46 PM
Sugrue celebrates his semi-final win.
Image: R&A via Getty Images
Image: R&A via Getty Images

AN IRISHMAN HAS qualified for the final of the prestigious Amateur Open Championship, which is being staged at Portmarnock Golf Club this weekend.

Cork native James Sugrue enjoyed a memorable day on the famous north Dublin links today, as he won his quarter-final and then came through a high-quality semi-final against Australian David Micheluzzi, the highest ranked player in the field.

The 22-year-old recorded a 3 and 1 victory over Micheluzzi earlier and will face Scotland’s Euan Walker in the 36-hole decider at Portmarnock tomorrow. 

Sugrue is bidding to become the first Irishman since Brian McElhinney in 2005 to win the Amateur Open, with a victory also guaranteeing him a place at next month’s Open in Portrush. 

