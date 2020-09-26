BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sugrue slips back as Rai leads the way at Irish Open

The Cork amateur remains the best of the Irish, but today’s 73 puts him over par.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 26 Sep 2020, 5:40 PM
1 hour ago 1,336 Views No Comments
IN-FORM AMATEUR James Sugrue remains the leading Irish player at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, despite the Corkman slipping back with a third round of 73 to leave him +2 for the weekend.

Sugrue finished his round in steady fashion at Galgorm Golf Resort in Ballymena, but his second-hole birdie was offset by bogeys at the first and third before he picked up two more shots around the turn.

With England’s Aaron Rai holding the lead on -8, the next best of the Irish is Jonathan Caldwell on +4.

james-suggrue-on-the-4th-hole Sugrue drives the fourth. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Colm Moriarty sits +7, amateur Mark Power is one further back approaching the end of his round and Damien McGrane is +9.

Back at the top of the leaderboard, Australia’s Maverick Antcliff sits second, one shot off Rai with a tight chasing pack nipping at their heels including Oscar Lengden, Dean Burmeister, Jazz Janewattananond (-6) and Lucas Herbert (-5).

