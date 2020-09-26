Sugrue slips back as Rai leads the way at Irish Open

Mooving day at the @DDFIrishOpen 🐮#DDFIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/qJPj8F4uxp— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 26, 2020
IN-FORM AMATEUR James Sugrue remains the leading Irish player at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, despite the Corkman slipping back with a third round of 73 to leave him +2 for the weekend.
Sugrue finished his round in steady fashion at Galgorm Golf Resort in Ballymena, but his second-hole birdie was offset by bogeys at the first and third before he picked up two more shots around the turn.
With England’s Aaron Rai holding the lead on -8, the next best of the Irish is Jonathan Caldwell on +4.
Colm Moriarty sits +7, amateur Mark Power is one further back approaching the end of his round and Damien McGrane is +9.
Back at the top of the leaderboard, Australia’s Maverick Antcliff sits second, one shot off Rai with a tight chasing pack nipping at their heels including Oscar Lengden, Dean Burmeister, Jazz Janewattananond (-6) and Lucas Herbert (-5).
