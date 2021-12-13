Ireland international McGrath wins Goal of the Month in Scotland

IRELAND’S JAMIE MCGRATH has picked up the SPFL Goal of the Month award for November.

The 25-year-old has been recognised for his brilliant curling effort against Livingston, which caught opposing goalkeeper Max Stryjek off his line in a 1-1 draw.

Former Dundalk and St Patrick’s Athletic star McGrath was the Buddies’ top scorer last season but has only managed three goals in all competitions this term.

In winning the award, he beat Motherwell striker Tony Watt and Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo to top spot.

