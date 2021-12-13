Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 13 December 2021
Advertisement

Ireland international McGrath wins Goal of the Month in Scotland

A superb 25-yard strike against Livingston has earned the St Mirren attacking midfielder November’s award.

By The42 Team Monday 13 Dec 2021, 4:33 PM
26 minutes ago 330 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5628935

Source: StMirrenFootballClub/YouTube

IRELAND’S JAMIE MCGRATH has picked up the SPFL Goal of the Month award for November. 

The 25-year-old has been recognised for his brilliant curling effort against Livingston, which caught opposing goalkeeper Max Stryjek off his line in a 1-1 draw.

Former Dundalk and St Patrick’s Athletic star McGrath was the Buddies’ top scorer last season but has only managed three goals in all competitions this term. 

In winning the award, he beat Motherwell striker Tony Watt and Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo to top spot.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie