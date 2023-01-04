Advertisement
Tom Maher/INPHO Mullins made 17 appearances for Bohs last season.
# Seagulls
Bohs midfielder Mullins becomes latest Irish teen to join Premier League Brighton
Eighteen-year-old midfielder has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal until June 2025.
1 hour ago

BOHEMIANS MIDFIELDER JAMIE Mullins has joined Brighton and Hove Albion on a two-and-a-half-year deal until June 2025.

Brighton announced the move on Wednesday, with 18-year-old Mullins joining a growing list of young Irish talent at the Premier League club.

As well as former Bohs team-mate Evan Ferguson, who marked his first Premier League start on Tuesday with a goal against Everton, Mullins also links up with former League of Ireland youngsters Andrew Moran — who came off the bench to make his Premier League debut in the same game — and James Furlong.

Mullins will initially join Brighton’s U21 squad, and the Ireland U18 international revealed that Ferguson’s insights on the club made his decision an easy one.

“I can’t wait to get started,” he said. “I played alongside Evan Ferguson at Bohemians and we know each other really well.

“We spoke a lot about what Brighton has to offer young players and the pathway they have, so it made it a really easy decision to join.”

Mullins made 17 appearances for Bohs in the League of Ireland last season.

“Bohemian FC can confirm that midfielder and academy graduate Jamie Mullins has joined English Premier League side Brighton for an undisclosed fee,” they said.

Gavin Cooney
“Everyone at Dalymount Park wishes Jamie the very best of luck at his new club.”

Meanwhile, Cork City midfielder Dylan McGlade has completed his move to Australian club Hume City FC.

The Melbourne club, who play semi-professional football in the National Premier Leagues Victoria, announced the signing on Tuesday.

