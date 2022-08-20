Membership : Access or Sign Up
Jamie Vardy ends Man United speculation by committing to Leicester

The 35-year-old joined the Foxes from Fleetwood in 2012.

By Press Association Saturday 20 Aug 2022, 1:11 PM
11 minutes ago 407 Views 1 Comment
Jamie Vardy (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Jamie Vardy (file pic).
Jamie Vardy (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

JAMIE VARDY says it was an easy decision to sign a contract extension which will keep him at Leicester until the summer of 2024.

The 35-year-old former England striker has been linked to a move to Manchester United in recent days, but admits he did not have to think twice about putting pen to paper after a decade at the King Power Stadium.

He told LCFC TV: “I’m obviously over the moon. Once I heard it was something the club was looking at, there was only one thing that was going to happen, and I was going to sign it. The decision was easy.

“I’ve been here long enough now that I feel like part of the furniture. I think you can see with the way we’re trying to play, the way the club’s wanting to go, that it’s going to be onwards and upwards.

“To carry on being involved with that, I was over the moon. Now it’s all about this season and finishing as high as we can.

“My legs are still feeling great so I’ll carry that on helping the club as much as I can, whether that’s scoring or assisting, that’s what I’m here to do.”

Vardy has been a key figure in Leicester’s rise to prominence after joining the club from then non-league Fleetwood for £1 million (€1.2 million) in May 2012.

He has since made 387 appearances for the club and scored 164 goals in all competitions.

16 of those goals came as the Foxes won promotion to the top flight in 2014 and he plundered 24 in all competitions, including 11 in consecutive Premier League games to break Ruud van Nistelrooy’s record, two seasons later as the club stunned the football world by lifting the title.

He helped Leicester reach the Champions League quarter-finals during the following season and became the oldest winner of the Premier League’s Golden Boot in 2019-20 after finding the back of the net on 23 occasions.

An FA Cup and Community Shield winner, Vardy also made 26 appearances for England and scored seven goals before announcing his retirement from international football in 2018.

