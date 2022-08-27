Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Saturday 27 August 2022
Advertisement

Ireland end summer tour on losing note as Japan rally with dominant display to draw series

The hosts secured an impressive win in the second Test in Tokyo.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 27 Aug 2022, 1:16 PM
16 minutes ago 1,457 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5850449
Edel McMahon carrying possession for Ireland.
Image: Akito Iwamoto/INPHO
Edel McMahon carrying possession for Ireland.
Edel McMahon carrying possession for Ireland.
Image: Akito Iwamoto/INPHO

Japan 29

Ireland 10

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Ireland in their second and final Test of their first-ever summer tour, as Japan rallied from last weekend’s defeat to dominate in Tokyo.

Greg McWilliams’ side were without the influence of key players like Dorothy Wall and Sam Monaghan, and Ireland struggled in their absence as they conceded five tries throughout the tie.

After making a slow start in their first Test, Ireland corrected that by nabbing a try in just the third minute. Dannah O’Brien put the move in motion with a brilliant kick into touch.

And from the line-out, Ireland advanced and put Natasja Behan in at the corner following a break from Ailsa Hughes. But, in very hot conditions, any hopes of a repeat nine-try win were quickly dashed as Japan started to settle into the tie. They began building yards and gaining territory, and earned their reward in the 17th minute when out-half Ayasa Otsuk sprinted over for their first try.

The play became stunted for the rest of the half, which seemed to suit the hosts while Ireland couldn’t quite regain a foothold on proceedings. Full-back Rinka Matsuda registered Japan’s second try late in the half after a probing move which was similar to the one which produced their first try. Otsuka added the extras from the conversion after missing her earlier attempt at the posts.

Méabh Deely made one last attempt at the Japan tryline before the break but she couldn’t penetrate their lines and the referee awarded a penalty to Japan to bring the half to a close.

Japan continued to expand their influence on the game after the restart, grabbing another three tries from Hinano Nagura, Matsuda and prop Sachito Kato to put the result beyond doubt. 

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Ireland did find a spark when Katie O’Dwyer reached over to grab Ireland’s second try just before the hour mark. That cut the deficit to 12 points, but Japan responded through that final try from Kato to wipe out any chances of an Irish comeback.

More to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie