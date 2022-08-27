Ireland end summer tour on losing note as Japan rally with dominant display to draw series

Japan 29

Ireland 10

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Ireland in their second and final Test of their first-ever summer tour, as Japan rallied from last weekend’s defeat to dominate in Tokyo.

Greg McWilliams’ side were without the influence of key players like Dorothy Wall and Sam Monaghan, and Ireland struggled in their absence as they conceded five tries throughout the tie.

After making a slow start in their first Test, Ireland corrected that by nabbing a try in just the third minute. Dannah O’Brien put the move in motion with a brilliant kick into touch.

And from the line-out, Ireland advanced and put Natasja Behan in at the corner following a break from Ailsa Hughes. But, in very hot conditions, any hopes of a repeat nine-try win were quickly dashed as Japan started to settle into the tie. They began building yards and gaining territory, and earned their reward in the 17th minute when out-half Ayasa Otsuk sprinted over for their first try.

The play became stunted for the rest of the half, which seemed to suit the hosts while Ireland couldn’t quite regain a foothold on proceedings. Full-back Rinka Matsuda registered Japan’s second try late in the half after a probing move which was similar to the one which produced their first try. Otsuka added the extras from the conversion after missing her earlier attempt at the posts.

Méabh Deely made one last attempt at the Japan tryline before the break but she couldn’t penetrate their lines and the referee awarded a penalty to Japan to bring the half to a close.

Japan continued to expand their influence on the game after the restart, grabbing another three tries from Hinano Nagura, Matsuda and prop Sachito Kato to put the result beyond doubt.

Ireland did find a spark when Katie O’Dwyer reached over to grab Ireland’s second try just before the hour mark. That cut the deficit to 12 points, but Japan responded through that final try from Kato to wipe out any chances of an Irish comeback.

More to follow…

