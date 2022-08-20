Morning!

Hey everybody, and welcome to The42′s live updates of Ireland’s first test in Japan.

Gavan Casey here and I’ll be with you as Greg McWilliams’ side try to begin their own World Cup cycle against a team bound for New Zealand.

Source: Akito Iwamoto/INPHO

It’s a hot and humid one in Fukuroi City, with the temperature currently at 27 degrees Celsius and the humidity at a whopping 89% (around 30-50% would be considered ‘comfortable’ by most people on this side of the world).

Team news to follow!