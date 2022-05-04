Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 4 May 2022
Injuries mount up for Tipperary ahead of must-win Limerick clash

Jason Forde and James Quigley join John McGrath on the sideline.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 4 May 2022, 3:09 PM
Jason Forde and James Quigley.
Image: Inpho
Image: Inpho

HAVING ALREADY LOST John McGrath for the rest of the season, both Jason Forde and James Quigley have been ruled out of the Tipperary team for Sunday’s Munster SHC class with Limerick. 

Colm Bonnar’s team must beat the All-Ireland champions to keep their summer alive and will do so without several of their key men. 

It was confirmed yesterday that McGrath’s ruptured Achilles tendon will keep him out for the remainder of the year. Tipperary GAA say McGrath will undergo surgery to repair the damage today. 

In addition, the Premier have confirmed that sharpshooter Forde and rookie defender Quigley will miss the trip to the TUS Gaelic Grounds. 

Tipperary suffered defeats in their opening two games against Waterford and Clare, so only victory will do on Sunday. 

