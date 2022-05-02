Huge blow for Tipperary as star forward McGrath ruled out for rest of the year

THE TIPPERARY HURLERS have been dealt a huge blow following the news that star forward John McGrath has been ruled out for the rest of the year with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

It was first reported by Tipperary Live over the weekend, with a spokesperson for Tipperary GAA confirming the news to The42, and adding that McGrath’s absence is a “big blow to the Tipperary senior hurling panel” and a “huge loss to his club Loughmore Castleiney.”

McGrath suffered the injury in his side’s Munster SHC tie against Clare at Semple Stadium, and was forced off in the first half with the assistance of Tipperary medics.

Premier boss Colm Bonnar admitted afterwards that it looked to be “a serious injury” and it was feared at the time that it could be an issue with the Achilles tendon. A scan was required to determine the exact nature of the injury, and it is now confirmed that the 27-year-old will miss the remainder of the season.

McGrath is a two-time All-Ireland senior hurling winner with Tipperary, playing a key role in the 2016 and 2019 triumphs, while also winning an All-Star award at the end of the 2016 season.

He was also instrumental in helping Loughmore-Castleiney to senior football and hurling titles in the Premier county in 2021.

His absence is a major blow for Tipperary who are still without a win in the Munster round-robin series, and will face a tough task in their next outing against All-Ireland champions Limerick on Sunday, 8 May.

