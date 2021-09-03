Hearn confirms offer to Jason Quigley to fight for middleweight world title

EDDIE HEARN HAS confirmed that he has made an offer to Donegal’s Jason Quigley to face his star American middleweight, Demetrius Andrade [30-0, 18KOs], for Andrade’s middleweight world title.

Quigley’s team have told The42 that there is “a proposal on the table” and that talks between the parties are ongoing.

Quigley [19-1, 14KOs], who produced a career-best performance as he edged out Shane Mosley Jr in Las Vegas in May, said: “I don’t see why the fight can’t or won’t happen. It will be massive.”

Hearn added that one of his own British middleweights, Felix Cash [14-0, 10KOs], has already accepted an offer to face the unbeaten ‘Boo Boo’, but added that Quigley’s profile in the States may see the Irishman pip Cash to the position of Andrade’s next challenger.

“I made an offer to Jason Quigley yesterday for that fight,” Hearn told The42. “I like Jason a lot. I’d like to see him get that opportunity. I’ve also got Felix Cash, who’s accepted a deal for that fight.

“Demetrius Andrade — you don’t need to tell me he needs a big fight. But they (fellow middleweight champions) just won’t fight him.

“But he has to fight. And I’d rather give it to a Jason or a Felix — someone who it’s going to mean the world to, someone who’s going to fight their heart out to win the world title — than someone who we’re not involved with. And we don’t even represent Jason Quigley! I just like him and I know he’ll give a good fight.

“And with him being Irish, maybe we do that fight in Boston or wherever. Demetrius is from Providence. And I think it’s a good, solid fight.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“I didn’t even think about Felix — I didn’t think they’d accept it. But now, we have to decide who gets the fight. I think from a profile perspective in America, Quigley is the bigger name. Nobody over there really knows Felix Cash — even though I know he put on a great performance last time (v Denzel Bentley).

“The US audience is more used to Quigley and I think he’d have good support on the East Coast. He’s a good option. But then, it’s a big step up for Felix Cash but he can’t half fight! So, either one’s interesting.”