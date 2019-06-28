This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Friday 28 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish midfielder heads to Australia to join Robbie Fowler's Brisbane Roar

Jay O’Shea helped Bury to League One promotion last year.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 28 Jun 2019, 2:14 PM
28 minutes ago 1,016 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4701717

DUBLINER JAY O’SHEA has become the second Irish player to sign for A-League outfit Brisbane Roar this week, following Roy O’Donovan’s move on Monday.

O’Shea joins Robbie Fowler’s side as a free agent after leaving Bury at the end of last season. 

Bury v Stevenage - Sky Bet League Two - The Energy Check Stadium at Gigg Lane O'Shea helped Bury to the League Two title last season. Source: Tim Goode

The 30-year-old enjoyed an excellent year with Bury last term, helping the club to League One promotion while being named on the League Two team of the year for his individual contributions.

In addition, O’Shea scored 15 league goals for Bury during their title-winning campaign and was named League Two player of the month in both November 2018 and January 2019. 

The former Ireland underage international now heads Down Under to link up with Brisbane and Fowler, who takes over as manager for the 2019/20 A-League campaign.

“It was exciting when I got the call from Robbie Fowler, being a Premier League legend,” O’Shea said. 

I then spoke to a few of the Irish players who have played in the league, including Roy O’Donovan and they couldn’t rate it highly enough and said I would be crazy to not take the opportunity.

“It made the decision really easy — a lot of people I have spoken to really recommend the A-League. It’s a great competition and a fantastic opportunity for myself.”

The midfielder, who started his career with St Joseph’s Boys and Bray Wanderers and has since enjoyed stints with clubs such as Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Middlesbrough, won League One and League Two titles during his time in England. 

O’Shea becomes Fowler’s ninth summer signing. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie