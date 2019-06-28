Irish midfielder heads to Australia to join Robbie Fowler's Brisbane Roar

DUBLINER JAY O’SHEA has become the second Irish player to sign for A-League outfit Brisbane Roar this week, following Roy O’Donovan’s move on Monday.

O’Shea joins Robbie Fowler’s side as a free agent after leaving Bury at the end of last season.

O'Shea helped Bury to the League Two title last season. Source: Tim Goode

The 30-year-old enjoyed an excellent year with Bury last term, helping the club to League One promotion while being named on the League Two team of the year for his individual contributions.

In addition, O’Shea scored 15 league goals for Bury during their title-winning campaign and was named League Two player of the month in both November 2018 and January 2019.

The former Ireland underage international now heads Down Under to link up with Brisbane and Fowler, who takes over as manager for the 2019/20 A-League campaign.

“It was exciting when I got the call from Robbie Fowler, being a Premier League legend,” O’Shea said.

I then spoke to a few of the Irish players who have played in the league, including Roy O’Donovan and they couldn’t rate it highly enough and said I would be crazy to not take the opportunity.

“It made the decision really easy — a lot of people I have spoken to really recommend the A-League. It’s a great competition and a fantastic opportunity for myself.”

The midfielder, who started his career with St Joseph’s Boys and Bray Wanderers and has since enjoyed stints with clubs such as Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Middlesbrough, won League One and League Two titles during his time in England.

O’Shea becomes Fowler’s ninth summer signing.

