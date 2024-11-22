Munster's Jean Kleyn ruled out of South Africa's Test against Wales

MUNSTER’S JEAN KLEYN has withdrawn from the South Africa team to play Wales in Cardiff on Saturday and has been replaced by Eben Etzebeth, coach Rassie Erasmus announced.
Kleyn withdrew from the matchday 23 “with a niggle”, Erasmus said.
Etzebeth, who will learn on Sunday if he has been crowned world player of the year, will start at lock alongside Franco Mostert in the Springboks’ final Test of the season.
Etzebeth’s promotion to the starting XV sees flanker Marco van Staden drafted onto the replacements’ bench.
“We feel for Jean as it would have been his first Test since the Rugby World Cup final last year,” Erasmus said of Kleyn, who also won five caps for Ireland.
“But Marco is also a Rugby World Cup winner and has been with the squad all season, and he has also been training with the squad all week and throughout the tour, so it was a logical choice for him to start on the bench.”
South Africa take on Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off scheduled for 5.40pm.
South Africa (v Wales)
15. Aphelele Fassi
14. Cheslin Kolbe
13. Jesse Kriel
12. Damian de Allende
11. Kurt-Lee Arendse
10. Jordan Hendrikse
9. Jaden Hendrikse
1.Thomas du Toit
2. Johan Grobbelaar
3. Wilco Louwe
4. Eben Etzebeth
5. Franco Mostert
6. Siya Kolisi (capt)
7. Elrigh Louw
8.Jasper Wiese
Replacements:
16. Malcolm Marx
17. Gerhard Steenekamp
18. Vincent Koch
19. Marco van Staden
20. RG Snyman
21. Cameron Hanekom
22. Cobus Reinach
23. Handre Pollard
– © AFP 2024
