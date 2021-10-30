Jeff Stelling to step down from Soccer Saturday and leave Sky Sports at end of season

SKY SPORTS PRESENTER Jeff Stelling has confirmed that he will be leaving the company at the end of the current football season.

The legendary Soccer Saturday anchor made his announcement on today’s show, while also issuing an accompanying press release.

The 66-year-old insisted his decision to depart at the start of next summer was entirely his own, and that he did not intend to retire.

“I’ll have been at Sky for 30 years next year,” Stelling said on air. “I know it’s hard to believe, isn’t it, with these youthful looks? And I’ve hosted Soccer Saturday for the last 25 or so…

“But I’ve come to the decision — an incredibly difficult decision — that this will be my final season.

“It’s been my decision. There’s been no pressure whatsoever and Sky have been absolutely brilliant with me, as they always have been.

“I’m not intending to retire. That’s up to people out there, really. But it’s time to let somebody else have a go at what is the best job in the world.

“After all, I wouldn’t want to get to the stage where I’m calling Raith Rovers ‘Roath Ravers’.”

In a written press release, Stelling added: “I have loved every moment of my 30 years with Sky, but like every Saturday afternoon the time eventually comes to blow the final whistle.

“I am proud to have been part of such a winning team for so long and look forward to the many more special moments on Soccer Saturday for rest of this season – and perhaps even another promotion push from Hartlepool United.”

Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht said of Stelling: “Jeff is a true broadcasting legend and has been a big part of Sky Sports’ growth and popularity over the last 30 years.

“Jeff’s pure passion and dedication to the game has set him apart and made Soccer Saturday a fixture for millions of fans every Saturday afternoon.

“The goals, the laughs, the red cards and the missed red cards have helped create one of the most popular TV shows in sport and Jeff has been the centrepiece of that.

“Jeff will be sorely missed, but we are delighted that he will leading the team through to the end of the season.

“There will rightly be many tributes to Jeff, and Sky Sports will be giving him the great send off in May that his remarkable and enduring contribution deserves.”