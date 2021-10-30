Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 30 October 2021
Advertisement

Jeff Stelling to step down from Soccer Saturday and leave Sky Sports at end of season

The iconic football broadcaster has anchored ‘Soccer Saturday’ for the last 25 years, and insists he doesn’t intend to retire.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 30 Oct 2021, 3:14 PM
30 minutes ago 1,292 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5587988
Jeff Stelling during his farewell announcement on today's 'Soccer Saturday'.
Jeff Stelling during his farewell announcement on today's 'Soccer Saturday'.
Jeff Stelling during his farewell announcement on today's 'Soccer Saturday'.

SKY SPORTS PRESENTER Jeff Stelling has confirmed that he will be leaving the company at the end of the current football season.

The legendary Soccer Saturday anchor made his announcement on today’s show, while also issuing an accompanying press release.

The 66-year-old insisted his decision to depart at the start of next summer was entirely his own, and that he did not intend to retire.

“I’ll have been at Sky for 30 years next year,” Stelling said on air. “I know it’s hard to believe, isn’t it, with these youthful looks? And I’ve hosted Soccer Saturday for the last 25 or so…

“But I’ve come to the decision — an incredibly difficult decision — that this will be my final season.

“It’s been my decision. There’s been no pressure whatsoever and Sky have been absolutely brilliant with me, as they always have been.

“I’m not intending to retire. That’s up to people out there, really. But it’s time to let somebody else have a go at what is the best job in the world.

“After all, I wouldn’t want to get to the stage where I’m calling Raith Rovers ‘Roath Ravers’.”

In a written press release, Stelling added: “I have loved every moment of my 30 years with Sky, but like every Saturday afternoon the time eventually comes to blow the final whistle.

“I am proud to have been part of such a winning team for so long and look forward to the many more special moments on Soccer Saturday for rest of this season – and perhaps even another promotion push from Hartlepool United.”

Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht said of Stelling: “Jeff is a true broadcasting legend and has been a big part of Sky Sports’ growth and popularity over the last 30 years.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Jeff’s pure passion and dedication to the game has set him apart and made Soccer Saturday a fixture for millions of fans every Saturday afternoon.

“The goals, the laughs, the red cards and the missed red cards have helped create one of the most popular TV shows in sport and Jeff has been the centrepiece of that.

“Jeff will be sorely missed, but we are delighted that he will leading the team through to the end of the season.

“There will rightly be many tributes to Jeff, and Sky Sports will be giving him the great send off in May that his remarkable and enduring contribution deserves.”

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie