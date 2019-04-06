This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 6 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jennifer Kupcho creates history at Augusta after claiming National Women's Amateur

The amateur tournament was the first women’s trophy ever contested at Augusta National.

By AFP Saturday 6 Apr 2019, 9:39 PM
1 hour ago 1,637 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4580492
Kupcho gets a hug from Maria Fassi after sinking her birdie putt on the 18th green.
Image: ccompton@ajc.com
Kupcho gets a hug from Maria Fassi after sinking her birdie putt on the 18th green.
Kupcho gets a hug from Maria Fassi after sinking her birdie putt on the 18th green.
Image: ccompton@ajc.com

JENNIFER KUPCHO BECAME the first woman to capture a championship at former all-male enclave Augusta National Golf Club, outdueling Mexico’s Maria Fassi on Saturday to win at the famed home of the Masters.

In a dramatic battle between two 21-year-old US collegiate stars, Kupcho had three birdies and an eagle in the last six holes in firing a five-under par 67 to finish 54 holes on 10-under 206 for a four-stroke victory over Fassi, who fired her third consecutive 70.

“It’s just amazing. It’s just great to be able to do that,” Kupcho said. “It’s a feeling I can’t describe.” Japanese teen Yuka Yasuda and Yuka Saso of the Philippines shared a distant third on 214.

The amateur tournament was the first women’s trophy ever contested at Augusta National, which opened in 1933 but didn’t admit its first female members until 2012.

A field of 72 played the first 36 holes at nearby Champions Retreat before the top 30 advanced to the last 18 holes at the famed Masters layout.

Women’s world amateur number one Kupcho, the reigning US college champion, and Fassi, last year’s US women’s college golfer of the year, staged a dramatic duel in a historic moment.

“The ending wasn’t what I would have liked but it was still amazing to compete at Augusta for the first time,” Fassi said. “I’m just really happy. We played amazing golf. It really is a dream come true.”

Deadlocked with three holes to play, Kupcho sank a tense six-foot birdie putt at the par-3 16th while Fassi missed a short par putt, leaving the American two shots ahead. Both parred 17 and Fassi made bogey at 18 before Kupcho concluded with a roar-raising 20-foot birdie putt.

“I did all I could,” Fassi said. “She played a great game. I know we’re going to be battling in the future.”

Kupcho received the champion’s trophy in Butler Cabin, where Masters winners are presented with green jackets, and Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley told her, “You’re part of Augusta National history now.”

- © AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie